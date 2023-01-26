Friday, January 27, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 26, 2023

Naval War College Professor Shares History, Breadth of Unmanned Systems

John E. Jackson (Photo: NUWC)

John E. Jackson (Photo: NUWC)

Robotic and unmanned systems are having an impact in many aspects of American culture. How these systems are used for military and civilian purposes was the topic of a Knowledge Management Forum at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on Jan. 18.
The lecture, titled "Robots that Fly, Swim and Crawl," was given by professor John E. Jackson of the Naval War College (NWC) and broadcast via livestream.

Basing his presentation on his book “One Nation, Under Drones,” published by the U.S. Naval Institute in 2018, Jackson covered the history of unmanned systems, current applications, and a glimpse at where the technology is headed. The majority of examples Jackson provided have been used for surveillance and defense purposes by the military.

“I hope the audience learned about the full range of robotic systems in use and those being developed, and understand the capabilities and limitations of these ‘robots,’” Jackson said. “These systems have matured due to the engineering and scientific developments made by the military in labs at NUWC and elsewhere.”

Mark Dalton, chief strategist in Division Newport’s Strategic Planning Office, invited Jackson to give his unclassified presentation as part of the ongoing Knowledge Management Forum.

“I invited professor Jackson as an effort to expand the topic areas covered by the forum and to build a greater connection between NUWC and the Naval War College,” Dalton said. “While the professor covered UUVs, I think it’s important for NUWC personnel to have a broader view of unmanned systems in domains outside of the undersea variety.”

Jackson, who holds the E.A. Sperry Chair of Unmanned and Robotic Systems at NWC, has taught about national security decision-making, logistics, and unmanned and robotic systems, for more than 20 years. He is also the program manager for the Chief of Naval Operation's Professional Reading Program, and serves on the President's Action Group and as Chairman of the 9-11 Memorial Committee.

From the Sperry Automatic Airplane in 1918 to unmanned systems being used in the war in Ukraine, Jackson provided examples throughout history of aerial, underwater and surface unmanned systems.

The devices Jackson described varied in design, power source, purpose and size. They ranged as small as the hand-held Instant-Eye Quadrotor, which uses a camera to show soldiers in real time what might await them on the other side of a hill, to the Lockheed KMAX helicopter that could lift 6,000 pounds, to Boeing’s 80-foot-long Echo Voyager unmanned submarine ¬− capable of launching unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, mines, or torpedoes, carrying Navy SEALs, and diving to a depth of 11,000 feet.

The Snakehead Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (LDUUV), christened at Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility last February, was among Jackson’s examples.

“Snakehead is a very large diameter UUV that has demonstrated the potential to meet the operational demands of the warfighters for long periods and stealthy surveillance in the undersea battlespace,” Jackson said.

The proliferation of drones and other unmanned vehicles has raised some ethical questions, such as attaching biological weapons to a drone or using potentially dangerous sources of power to operate them, Jackson said.

“The Chinese are developing a version of the Echo Voyager that has extreme range because it uses a reactor as a power source, as opposed to the diesel/electric power that the U.S. version uses,” he said. “The U.S. position is we’re not going to allow a radioactive source to be wandering around in the ocean by itself. China appears to not have those compunctions.”

Jackson estimated that 47–50 countries are developing unmanned systems for military purposes. As technology has evolved, finding ways to combat potential threats has been difficult.

“One of the things we’re concerned about is swarms of drones,” Jackson said. “What if someone sends dozens or hundreds of drones against you? It is a very big challenge.”

There are a few proven ways to counter unmanned aerial systems. Sky Wall uses a compressed air canister and a viewfinder to shoot a projectile that splits open and drops a net with a parachute attached to safely bring down a drone. Dronekiller uses electronics to jam a drone’s control signal to force it off target or to land. A pitfall of using electronic counter measures is they can interfere with other frequencies in the vicinity. Hawks have also been trained to bring down drones.

While this was Jackson’s first visit to Division Newport in recent years, he’s had plenty of interaction with the Division’s engineers and scientists at the Naval War College.

“NUWC has a multi-media tradeshow booth at the college twice a year,” Jackson said.

Related News

Image courtesy Exail

DriX USV Takes Part in Military Exercise in Bahrain

Exail, formerly iXblue, recently took part in the Digital Horizon Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Exercise in Bahrain, organized by the US Navy.

© Vyacheslav / Adobe Stock

Russia's Newest Nuclear Submarine Heads to the Arctic

Russian navy’s newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Generalissimo Suvorov is on its way to a temporary base for the Northern Fleet in th

© TravisPhotoWorks / Adobe Stock

What Does Climate Change Mean for Extreme Waves?

In 80% of the world, we don’t really know.Across much of the world’s oceans, waves are getting bigger. In the Southern Ocean…

(Photo: Saab)

Saab Receives Order for Life Extension of Swedish Mine Countermeasures Ships

Saab has signed an agreement with FMV on the life extension of two Koster-class mine countermeasures ships. The order value is SEK 350 million.

Credit: Ocean Infinity (Video Screenshot)

VIDEO: Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 Robotic Vessel Reaches Norway

Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 has reached Norway after a long journey from Vietnam, where its hull was built last year at…

Amphibious transport dock ship USS Denver (LPD 9) operates in the Philippine Sea in 2012. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lacordrick Wilson/Released)

Ex-USS Denver Served Until Sunk

Explosive charges aboard the ship enabled battle damage assessment (BDA) teams to respond to actual damageThe former Austin…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Sonar and Ultrasonic Technology Provider 280 Lincoln St., Hingham, MA

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

A New Uncrewed Platform for Offshore Wind

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news