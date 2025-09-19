Friday, September 19, 2025
 
Navy’s NUWC Newport Honors 42 Training Program Graduates

(Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

(Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport has honored 42 students who completed its Academic Degree Training Program (ADTP), earning degrees in engineering, cybersecurity and other technical fields.

Since the inception of ADTP in 2018, Division Newport has seen a total of 315 graduates in the program which offers financial and other support.

ADTP includes a Fellowship Program, Part-time Academic Training Program (PTADTP), and Naval Postgraduate School attendance.

The numerous degrees and certificate programs provide professional education and development, that has increased in-house knowledge in mission-related disciplines, that support the division’s technical and business capabilities.

This year’s graduates attended 22 schools including the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, the University of Rhode Island, Stevens Institute of Technology, Roger Williams University, and New England Institute of Technology.

Five of the graduates received a doctorate, 29 received a master’s degree, eight received a bachelor’s degree, one received an associate degree, and one received a graduate certificate.

“Just a few weeks ago, I introduced our command’s new strategic vision, ‘Mastery of the Seas at All Depths.’ Today, I am here again to celebrate the people who are a living embodiment of that vision’s ethos. Our vision isn’t just a plan on paper, it’s a way of life. A deep commitment to excellence in everything we do.

“Your hard work and sacrifice to complete an academic degree is the ultimate act of self-improvement. By mastering your craft, you make yourselves better. By making yourselves better, you make our organization better. And by making our organization better, you ensure the Navy has the technical and intellectual advantage it needs to secure our nation’s undersea superiority,” said Marie Bussiere, Technical Director.

