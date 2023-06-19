 
June 19, 2023

Tech File: NewtComm DSP Acoustic Telephone

NC-50S Topside Unit. Image courtesy NewtComm

NC-50S Topside Unit. Image courtesy NewtComm

The NewtComm DSP Acoustic Telephone is a through-water communication system, designed to provide robust communications channel through the most challenging under water environments. Built with a digital signal processor, the NC-50S is a surface station that can communicate with other phones that use the same frequency. 

The subsea unit, NC-50S-S, is available for direct integration into submersible vehicles, bells or habitats. The NewtComm is standard equipment in the Nuytco DeepWorker class submersibles and Exosuit Atmospheric Diving Suit.

The standard frequency for the NewtComm NC-50S and NC-50S-S is 25khz upper single side band with a voice channel bandwidth of 6kHz (other frequencies available upon request). The phone with matched NC-XDR-27K transducers produces 125 Watts of peak transmit power with an open water range of 7.5km. Three selectable TX power levels allow for use in different ranges and operating environments. Voice pre-
processing ensures a consistent TX signal that utilizes the full power of the phone.

The NewtComm 50S features extremely low noise receiver circuitry, capable of picking up the faintest signals. The receiver has selectable auto and manual gain control with range of 102dB. Advanced receiver filtering and squelch controls help reject unwanted noise from the voice channel. Up to 100 hours run time on the NewtComm NC-50S Topside Unit when using the built in battery. The topside unit has a powerful 15W speaker for use in very noise environments. The NC-50S-S Subsea Unit has a 10W speaker for optimum sound in subsea vehicles. The
NewtComm has line outs for both received and transmitted voice for recording or PA system integration. Both the NC-50S and NC-50S-S have serial ports which allows the NewtComm to be used as a powerful acoustic modem for data transmission (life support values, mission updates, tracking and positional information)

The NC-50S topside unit is built into a Mil-Spec rugged waterproof case that is buoyant in water. The topside unit is light weight and portable for easy use in small boats. A rackmount version of the NC50-S is also available. The NC-50S-S subsea unit is built into a waterproof diecast aluminum enclosure suitable for use humid submarine conditions. The phone is compact and light weight, making it ideal for integration into
submersible vehicles.


NC-50S-S Subsea Unit. Image courtesy NewtComm

