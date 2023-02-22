Wednesday, February 22, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 22, 2023

Nexans' Cables for US' First Grid-connected Wave Energy Test Facility

©PacWave Energy

©PacWave Energy

Nexans, a company specializing in making and installing power cables, has secured a contract for PacWave South, the United States' first grid-connected wave energy test facility.

PacWave is a joint venture between the US Department of Energy, the State of Oregon, and Oregon State University and will facilitate the research of innovative renewable technologies.

PacWave South consists of four berths that capture the energy generated by the movement of waves, and each berth will produce up to 5 MW of electricity.

RT Casey LLC has selected Nexansto to provide the four medium voltage AC (MVAC) cables that bring the energy from the berths to shore. 

The cable lengths total 80 km or roughly 20 km per cable. 

This project serves as a pilot to test an alternative form of energy generation that is renewable and minimally invasive to the environment. The project is expected to be built and energized by 2024.

