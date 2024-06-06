 
New Wave Media

June 6, 2024

Nexans Opens Newly Expanded Subsea Cable Facility in Norway

Nexans Halden plant before expansion (Credit: Nexans)

Nexans Halden plant before expansion (Credit: Nexans)

French subsea power cable maker Nexans has opened the newly expanded section of its high voltage subsea cable plant in Norway to support the increased demand globally for electrification and the energy transition.

The plant, located in Halden, incorporates the most advanced cable production technology to date and features a second 152.89-meter-tall extrusion tower which will allow the plant to insulate four cables simultaneously in addition to the two existing lines.

The expansion project will support key projects including Nexans’ frame agreement with TenneT signed last year.

The construction for the expansion of the plant began in November 2021 and incorporates some of the most advanced cable production technology which will be able to deliver subsea cables up to 525kV for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and 420kV for High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC).

The 34,000 square meter expansion more than doubles the capacity of the plant for HVDC extruded cables.

The tower will be focused on the production of HVDC cables for offshore wind farms, but can serve both HVDC and HVAC applications.

According to Nexans, 100 more people have been hired and trained to support the increase in production from the facility and local indirect jobs will also be created to support the supply chain in Europe and globally. This brings the total employment of the plant up to around 1,000 employees on site.

“Our investment in Halden significantly increases our production capacity and illustrates Nexans’ commitment to sustainability and the global energy transition. The plant will supply international markets with cables for key offshore wind farms and interconnectors that will bring renewable energy from the areas of high supply to those of high demand,” said Christopher Guerin, CEO Nexans.

Related News

The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

OneSubsea Scoops 'Sizeable' Contract for Work at Troll Gas Field in North Sea

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, has secured a contract from Equinor for work at Troll…

Installation of the reef cubes at Kårehamn offshore wind farm (Credit: RWE)

RWE Deploys Artificial Reefs at Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea

RWE has installed artificial reefs at its Kårehamn wind farm, off the Swedish coast, to assess marine life settlements as…

(Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Secures Survey Work on UK’s 1.5GW Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has been selected by TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Gulf Energy…

Hejre jacked (Credit: INEOS)

Kent Gets FEED Contract for Hejre Project in the North Sea

Energy services firm Kent has secured a key Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for INEOS' Hejre project.The Hejre project…

(Credit: Rovco)

Over 150 Specialist Subsea Jobs Up for Grabs at Rovco and Vaarst

UK-based tech-powered offshore wind solutions provider Rovco and its robotic spin-off company Vaarst have unveiled plans…

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Inks Deals for Three HVDC Offshore Wind Substations with Hitachi Energy and Aibel

German energy giant RWE has signed framework agreements with Hitachi Energy and Aibel for the joint supply of three high…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news