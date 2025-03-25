Nexans to Supply Subsea Cables for Three French Offshore Wind Farms

Nexans has secured a framework agreement with Réseau de Transport d'Électricité (RTE) for the design, manufacturing, and supply of HVDC cables, which will be used to connect three offshore wind farms to the French transmission network.

The framework agreement covers the supply, installation and commissioning of 450 km of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cables and 280 km of high-voltage onshore cables.

The cables will be used to connect the Centre Manche 1 and 2, and Oléron offshore wind farms to the grid.

The framework agreement is valued above $1 billion, depending on the final quantities to be agreed upon and the subcontractors to be appointed during the next phase leading to the signature of each EPCI contract.

This is another step in Nexans’ contribution to bringing France closer to its target of 45 GW offshore wind capacity by 2050.

“This landmark agreement with RTE reinforces Nexans’ position at the forefront of the energy transition in Europe. By delivering state-of-the-art transmission solutions, we are not only supporting France’s ambitious offshore wind targets but also strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the power grid.

“Nexans remains committed to enabling a more connected and sustainable future, leveraging our expertise to drive forward the large-scale renewable energy projects that will define tomorrow’s energy landscape,” said Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans.