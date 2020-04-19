 
New Wave Media

April 19, 2020

Nigeria Pledges Improved Information Sharing

Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh flanked by Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji (Right) and Navy Hydrographer, Rear Admiral Chukwuemeka Okafor (left) during a working visit by the Western Naval Command to NIMASA.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Navy are set for a regime of improved information sharing as arrangements to integrate the Command, Control, Computer Communication and Information (C4i) Cente of the Deep Blue Project along with the Falcon Eye of the Nigerian Navy.

The Director General of NIMASA Dr. Bashir Jamoh said, “Just like we did by ensuring that our Special Mission Vessels are manned by men of the Nigerian Navy, we are also looking at the possibility of effectively linking the C4i center at kikiriki with the Falcon Eye of the Nigerian Navy. This is to ensure safety of lives and property for safer shipping in the Nigerian maritime domain so that the maritime industry remains virile for economic prosperity”
 
Dr. Jamoh also disclosed that the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, GMDSS, facility at Takwa Bay will become functional very soon and the facility will also enhance intelligence gathering and information sharing with the Nigerian Navy, which has also approved the establishment of a Naval formation at Takwa Bay.
 
Speaking on other challenges in the maritime corridor from Navy town to the Harbor in Apapa Lagos, the NIMASA DG noted that activities of unapproved ship scrapping yards are a source of concern and all identified wrecks will be removed working with the hydrography department of the Nigerian Navy.
 
“We are aware of the challenges wrecks, derelicts and activities of illegal scrap yards pose to our waterways. We will share information with the hydrography department of the Nigerian Navy, so appropriate steps which will be in the best interest of the country will be implemented”, he said.
 
The FOC Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Daji, appealed for cooperation with the NIMASA hydrography unit especially with regards to standard charting of the Nigerian waters as well as mapping out the wrecks. He said this would go a long way in ensuring unhindered navigation.

