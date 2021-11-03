Call for Nominations: UNOLS Arctic Icebreaker Coordinating Committee

University-National Oceanographic Laboratory System (UNOLS) is seeking nominations and self-nominations to fill an open position on its Arctic Icebreaker Coordinating Committee (AICC) for a three-year term starting in January 2022. This new position may also be used to fill the AICC Chair position, which also opens this January.

UNOLS is an organization of 59 academic institutions and National Laboratories involved in oceanographic research and joined for the purpose of coordinating oceanographic ships' schedules and research facilities.

UNOLS's AICC serves a liaison function by providing oversight and advice to the National Science Foundation’s Office of Polar Programs and to U.S. research icebreaker operators, for the purpose of enhancing scientific facilities and capabilities aboard U.S. research icebreakers, primarily the USCGC HEALY (operator: United States Coast Guard) and the RV SIKULIAQ (operator: University of Alaska Fairbanks). The AICC solicits, synthesizes, and presents the needs of the Arctic science community to the icebreaker operators and to the NSF, fulfilling an ombudsman role when necessary and facilitating the efficient and effective execution of scientific research by U.S. icebreakers. The AICC also promotes new technology for Arctic research and its utilization on U.S. icebreakers, and provides information to the scientific community to facilitate national and international research projects on Arctic icebreakers. The AICC also promotes new technology for Arctic assets in order to maintain cutting-edge capability for these facilities.

The AICC accomplishes these tasks through email discussions, telephone debriefs of current-year research cruises, and annual meetings and telephone/video conferences. Meetings are typically held in person at Coast Guard Base Seattle, where the USCGC HEALY is based. Additional AICC teleconferences are also scheduled. Travel costs for AICC members for these meetings are supported through the UNOLS office.

AICC is currently seeking applications for one new member willing to help the Arctic scientific community meet these needs over an initial three-year term starting in January 2022. With appropriate experience this new member may be considered for the AICC Chair position.

Nominees should be polar scientists at U.S. institutions with an expertise in chemical, physical, biological or geological oceanography, in meteorology, or in ocean cryosphere science; with polar field experience and particularly icebreaker experience; and a record of Arctic research. Polar scientists who have previously served on the AICC are eligible to serve again, provided one three-year term has elapsed since leaving the committee. The disciplinary balance and expertise of the current AICC membership, and diversity of institutional representation, are additional considerations when filling vacant committee seats.

Application packages should include:

· A current CV,

· A statement of interest to serve on the AICC

· A summary of

o Polar research field experience,

o Polar research publication record; and

o Expression of interest in the AICC's activities.

Applicants interested in joining the AICC as Chair should speak to their vision of this role in their self-nomination.

Interested applicants are invited to submit their applications to the UNOLS Office by e-mail (doug@unols.org) by November 22, 2021.

For further information about the AICC, please visit here or contact the current AICC Chair, Sam Laney (slaney@whoi.edu) or UNOLS Executive Secretary, Doug Russell (doug@unols.org) with questions.