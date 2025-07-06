Hanwha Ocean Selected as Preferred Bidder for Icebreaking Research Vessel

Hanwha Ocean has been selected as the preferred bidder for an icebreaking research vessel project, led by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and intended for polar research at the Polar Research Institute, an affiliate of the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.

The contract is expected to be signed this month, with the vessel completed by December 2029.

The 16,560 gross ton vessel will be equipped with an LNG dual-fuel electric propulsion system and capable of breaking through 1.5-meter-thick ice in both directions. It will be a Polar Class 3 vessel that can withstand temperatures as low as -45 degrees Celsius.

Facilities for rest and leisure, such as cabins, reception rooms and dining rooms, have been designed to provide the same level of comfort as a luxury cruise ship.

Araon, built in 2009, was the first icebreaking research vessel developed in South Korea. While it enabled independent research in the Southern and Arctic Oceans, the need for a new icebreaking research vessel has continued to be raised due to changes in the polar environment and strengthening of eco-friendly regulations. Hanwha Ocean’s planned icebreaking research vessel addresses these issues.

Hanwha Ocean has been building icebreakers since 2008, when it began developing polar vessels in anticipation of the potential for Arctic shipping routes. Since then, the company has built the most icebreaking LNG carriers in the world, including 21 icebreaking LNG carriers, with 15 being built in 2014 and six in 2020.

"Our next-generation icebreaking research vessel aims to be a 'completely new icebreaking research platform,’" said an official from Hanwha Ocean. "This ship will bring to focus the core competencies of Hanwha Ocean as a top-tier global shipyard."

Looking forward, Hanwha Ocean will continue to build icebreaking research vessels. As Arctic Sea ice melts faster than expected, the region is becoming a hot bed for resources, logistics and technology, not just new shipping routes. As such, Hanwha Ocean plans to quickly develop icebreakers as one of its future growth engines.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Ocean's Product Strategy & Technology Center was also recently awarded the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy's national project to develop a world-class Polar Class 2 icebreaker capable of year-round operation at high northern latitudes.



