Norbit's new WBMS X Multibeam Sonar

Norbit Subsea introduces the WBMS X, the latest addition to its multibeam sonar family, an ultra-compact system designed with flexibility in mind.

WBMS X can be customized to fit any operational environment. WBMS X standard bundles come with integrated Applanix or SBG GNSS/INS, but you may choose a non-integrated version for applications such as ROV.

Need extra beams for data density? Upgrade to 1024 True Beams. Need even more data density? Add Dual Swath. Need active stabilization for dynamic conditions? Add Pitch and Yaw Stabilization.

Key attributes of the new system include:

Ultra-compact, high-resolution design

Curved array receiver for enhanced performance

Optional tightly integrated GNSS/INS

Active roll, pitch, and yaw stabilization for high vessel motion environments

Dual Swath for efficient data collection

Easy and quick mobilization, regardless of location.


















