Thursday, January 23, 2025
 
New Wave Media

January 23, 2025

Norbit's new WBMS X Multibeam Sonar

NORBIT Subsea introduces the WBMS X, the latest addition to its multibeam sonar family. Image courtesy Norbit

NORBIT Subsea introduces the WBMS X, the latest addition to its multibeam sonar family. Image courtesy Norbit

Norbit Subsea introduces the WBMS X, the latest addition to its multibeam sonar family, an ultra-compact system designed with flexibility in mind.

WBMS X can be customized to fit any operational environment. WBMS X standard bundles come with integrated Applanix or SBG GNSS/INS, but you may choose a non-integrated version for applications such as ROV.

Need extra beams for data density?  Upgrade to 1024 True Beams.  Need even more data density? Add Dual Swath.  Need active stabilization for dynamic conditions?  Add Pitch and Yaw Stabilization.  

Key attributes of the new system include:

  • Ultra-compact, high-resolution design
  • Curved array receiver for enhanced performance
  • Optional tightly integrated GNSS/INS
  • Active roll, pitch, and yaw stabilization for high vessel motion environments
  • Dual Swath for efficient data collection
  • Easy and quick mobilization, regardless of location.



 




Related News

An underwater drone navigates a seaweed bed on Sweden's west coast. Photo: Ivan Stenius

Europe’s Seafood Farmers Get Boost from AI Research

Underwater drones adapted to cold Nordic waters, and sensors that listen to the sounds of fish eating. These are some of…

Source: SeaTrac

USV Hypoxia Mapping Capabilities Verified by Manned Vehicle

SeaTrac has used its SP-48 uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) to map potential hypoxic zones in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as part…

BIRNS, JOWO Partner

BIRNS, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacturing of high performance subsea connectors, custom cable assemblies and lighting systems…

Image courtesy OSIL

OSIL Buoy Charting New Waters in Central American Pacific

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) have manufactured a oceanographic data buoy system, the first of its kind in the…

The UK National Oceanography Center’s (NOC) Dr. Elizabeth Kent has been awarded an MBE, for services to tracking global temperatures. Image courtesy NOC

Dr. Kent, NOC Scientist, Honored for Climate Research

The UK National Oceanography Center’s (NOC) Dr Elizabeth Kent has been awarded an MBE, for services to tracking global temperatures…

© Jesper / Adobe Stock

Drag Marks Found on Baltic Seabed After Finland-Estonia Interconnector Damage

Finnish police said on Sunday they had found tracks that drag on for dozens of kilometres along the bottom of the Baltic…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks?

Search Marine Technology Jobs

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news