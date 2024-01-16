Wednesday, January 17, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 16, 2024

NORBIT Subsea Upgrades WINGHEAD i77h and i79h

(Image: NORBIT Subsea)

(Image: NORBIT Subsea)

NORBIT Subsea announced its WINGHEAD i77h and i79h multibeam sonars have been successfully integrated with the next generation aided inertial navigation system developed by Applanix.

This collaboration brings together cutting-edge technology to provide industry-leading performance and accuracy in underwater mapping and navigation.

NORBIT Subsea offers two series of multibeam sonar/echo sounder products. The WINGHEAD series provides ultra high resolution bathymetry and imaging, while the WBMS series offers leading resolution in a compact, low power platform.

The WINGHEAD series is based on NORBIT’s unique cylindrical sonar technology, featuring high resolution, wide swath, Low Power and ultra portable form factor.

Related News

Ramform Hyperion vessel (Credit: Marlink)

Marlink Speeds Up Geophysical Data Delivery from PGS’ Seismic Survey Vessel

Smart network and digital solutions company Marlink has upgraded the smart hybrid VSAT installation on PGS’ seismic research…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Bags $1B Contract with Petrobras

TechnipFMC has been awarded 'major' integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract…

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan, who has served as Executive Director for more than 20 years. Image courtesy Cathy Hogan/OceansAdvance

Hogan Retires from OceansAdvance

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan…

Copyright Infi Studio/AdobeStock

Top 10 Things to Watch in Offshore Wind in '24

Despite short-term obstacles driven by high inflation and interest rates coupled with supply chain issues, we maintain that…

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Garnering power from ocean waves is a generation behind the progress of offshore wind, but Mocean Energy, led by founder…

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Marine Opens AUV Service Center in Poland

Teledyne Marine announced the opening of a Service Center for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) in Poland, established…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Lead Design Engineer

● Schoellhorn-Albrecht Machine Co., Inc. ● Saint Louis, MO, United States

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news