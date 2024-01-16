NORBIT Subsea Upgrades WINGHEAD i77h and i79h
NORBIT Subsea announced its WINGHEAD i77h and i79h multibeam sonars have been successfully integrated with the next generation aided inertial navigation system developed by Applanix.
This collaboration brings together cutting-edge technology to provide industry-leading performance and accuracy in underwater mapping and navigation.
NORBIT Subsea offers two series of multibeam sonar/echo sounder products. The WINGHEAD series provides ultra high resolution bathymetry and imaging, while the WBMS series offers leading resolution in a compact, low power platform.
The WINGHEAD series is based on NORBIT’s unique cylindrical sonar technology, featuring high resolution, wide swath, Low Power and ultra portable form factor.