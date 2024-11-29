Nordic USV Books HydroSurv’s Newly Launched USV

Nordic USV and HydroSurv have extended their partnership with a 60-month lease agreement for the newly launched HydroSurv’s REAV-47 uncrewed surface vehicle (USV).

This agreement follows Nordic USV's first year with the REAV-28 USV Nordy, which has been extensively fielded with more than 100 oceanographic monitoring missions from the vessel’s home port of Bergen.

The latest vessel, USV Bris, represents a significant milestone in the development of HydroSurv’s REAV platforms.

The USV’s hybrid powertrain combines a 12kW Mastervolt battery module with a 4kW Fischer Panda generator to achieve 72-hour coastal endurance.

In a first for HydroSurv, the REAV-47 utilizes Rim Drive Technologies' 5kW electric outboards, offering instant, stepless acceleration whilst minimizing entanglement risks.

Nordic USV will deploy the REAV-47 primarily for CTD (Conductivity, Temperature, Depth) profiling operations in Norway's challenging fjords.

Featuring an upgraded OSIL profiling winch capable of reaching depths up to 1,500 metres USV Bris’ profiling capabilities are expected to be the deepest achieved by a USV globally to date, marking a significant milestone in autonomous vessel applications.

"The REAV-47 represents a quantum leap in remote vessel capability. From our Bergen Operations Centre, the REAV-47 will conduct missions up to 1,000 kilometres away, gathering crucial environmental data even in adverse conditions. This unprecedented reach transforms how we monitor coastal ecosystems,” said Sander Henriksen, CEO of Nordic USV.