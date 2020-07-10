 
New Wave Media

July 10, 2020

BIOS: North Atlantic Carbon Sink Shrinking Due to Warming

A marine technician hauls in the CTD (conductivity, temperature, and depth) rosette on a research cruise in the Sargasso Sea. © Maya Thompson

A marine technician hauls in the CTD (conductivity, temperature, and depth) rosette on a research cruise in the Sargasso Sea. © Maya Thompson

An analysis of North Atlantic Ocean water masses has made it clear that the effects of a warming planet extend beyond biology—they impact the physics of ocean circulation, too. The research, recently published in Nature Climate Change, was conducted by scientists from the University of British Colombia, the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS), the French Institute for Ocean Science at the University of Brest, and the University of Southampton.

One particular layer in the North Atlantic Ocean, a water mass called the North Atlantic Subtropical Mode Water (STMW), represents around 20% of the entire carbon dioxide uptake in the mid-latitude North Atlantic and is an important nutrient reservoir for phytoplankton—the base of the marine food chain. “The oceans play a vital role in buffering the Earth from climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide and heat at the surface and transporting it in the deep ocean,” said Sam Stevens, doctoral candidate at the University of British Columbia and lead author on the study. “Studying changes in the structure of the world's oceans can provide us with vital insight into this process and how the ocean is responding to climate change.”

Using data from two open-ocean research programs, the Bermuda Atlantic Time-series Study (BATS) Program and Hydration S, scientists found that as much as 93% of the STMW has been lost in the past decade. This loss, coupled with significant warming of the STMW, has culminated in the weakest, warmest SMTW ever recorded. “We find that the loss is correlated with different climate change indicators, such as increased surface ocean heat content, suggesting that ocean warming may have played a role in the reduced STMW formation of the past decade,” explained Professor Nick Bates of BIOS and principal investigator of the BATS Program.

These findings outline a future relationship where ocean warming restricts STMW formation and changes the anatomy of the North Atlantic, making it a less efficient sink for heat and carbon dioxide.

Email

Related News

Fishing nets and debris being removed from the North Pacific Gyre by the crew of S/V KWAI. © Ocean Voyages Institute

OVI: 103 Tons of Garbage Removed From North Pacific Gyre

Ocean Voyages Institute’s marine plastic recovery vessel, S/V KWAI, docked at the port of Honolulu at the end of June after…

© wildestanimal / Adobe Stock

Mediterranean Marine Life Flourishes During Lockdown

Marine life in the Mediterranean off Italy flourished during the coronavirus lockdown as water quality improved and species…

Members of Professor David Barclay’s lab deploy an underwater acoustic reader. Copyright: David Barclay

Dalhousie University: Quiet Oceans Speak Volumes During Lockdown

Research at Dalhousie University shows that a quieter ocean—courtesy of the current COVID-19 pandemic lockdown—can benefit marine life…

Figure 1 illustrates an example of an inter-tidal area represented as a mesh in Fledermaus.

Using High Res 3D Meshes for improved Shape Reconstuction of Marine Survey Data

When using dense, high-precision survey data, the method for management and visualization of the data can have a large impact…

Marine chemist Ken Buesseler (right) deploys a sediment trap during a 2018 expedition in the Gulf of Alaska. © Alyson Santoro, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

WHOI: Ocean “Pumped” to Capture More Atmospheric Carbon

While scientists have long known the essential role that the ocean plays in capturing atmospheric carbon, a new study from…

© Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

A New Role for Service Providers Amidst Energy Upheaval

In today’s energy industry, things are moving fast. The upheaval brought about by COVID-19 and exacerbated by the Russia…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Khurram Engineering Co.

Khurram Engineering Co. was established in year 2002 and today we are an established organization engaged in research and development work. We can offer complete ICCP Systems for Commercial and Naval vessels and marine structures like berths and piers. We can also…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news