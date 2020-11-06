 
New Wave Media

November 6, 2020

Norway: USV LARS System Passes Test

Norwegian davit systems specialist Vestdavit has informed that its engineers, together with engineers from H. Henriksen have recently provided proof of concept for SOLUSV – a new launch and recovery system that simplifies and enhances Unmanned Surface Vehicle handling. 

The tests took place on board a Vestland Offshore vessel, whose existing boat and davit system were modified to accommodate SOLUSV equipment before the team oversaw repeated Launch and Recovery cycles.

“We were very pleased that the testing proved that SOLUSV is an excellent method for the Launch and Recover of USVs following a period of intense development” said Kristian Moss, Technical Supervisor at Vestdavit. “Not only did the equipment prove to be very user-friendly and perform flawlessly, but it was also extremely simple to install on the vessel’s existing infrastructure, taking very little time at all.”

The vessel’s Fast Rescue Craft stood in for the USV for the purposes of the test and was equipped with a lightweight winch drum set up with dyneema rope and a Telescopic Pole. 

"The dyneema rope is eight times lighter than an equivalent steel wire, keeping the total system weight to an absolute minimum. The vessel’s davit system was also modified to take the dyneema rope," Vestdavit said.

Following the launch of the USV – accomplished by the usual method involving a boat-mounted safety offload hook – recovery is controlled by the operator onboard the vessel. The USV returns to its station alongside the vessel, at which point the operator activates the telescopic pole extending the dyneema rope to deck level, allowing the operator to catch the rope. The soft links of the rope are then fed into the painter system and the davit respectively, at which point the USV is recovered.

 

Email

Related News

(Image: MODEC)

MODEC Sets Out to Reduce Cost of Floating Wind Turbines

Japanese FPSO specialist MODEC says it is working with partners to develop a solution that will reduce the overall cost of…

Credit: Trelleborg

Trelleborg to Provide Cable Protection for RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway 7, a Subsea 7 subsidiary focused on renewables, has awarded Trelleborg a contract to provide cable protection for…

Recovery of Autosub 6000 following BioCam dive. Image: Sonardyne

Seabed Imaging Re-imagined

A project to address the twin challenge of covering large areas of seabed at high resolution, while also processing the gathered…

Photo: Copyright Keith Ellenbogen/iLCP

Coral Reef Health Report: Palau’s Coral Reefs - A Jewel of the Ocean

The latest report from the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation finds Palau’s reefs had the highest coral cover observed…

The Bongo RSV is one of C-Innovation’s vessels being upgraded with Sonardyne technologies. - Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation Orders Sonardyne Tech for ROV Ops in Brazil

Marine services company C-Innovation (C-I) has ordered a package of Sonardyne’s underwater positioning and navigation systems…

Emily Penn at the helm. © Eleanor Church Larkrise Pictures

A look inside Emily Penn’s eXXpedition

Emily Penn is an ocean advocate and co-founder of eXXpedition. As an artist, skipper and marine explorer, she is leading…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news