 
New Wave Media

June 19, 2020

Norwegian Firms Deploying Floating Solar Plant in Albania

Illustration of floating solar plant at Banja reservoir - Credit: Statkraft

Illustration of floating solar plant at Banja reservoir - Credit: Statkraft

Norwegian hydropower company Statkraft and its compatriot technology supplier Ocean Sun are set to start the construction of the planned 2 MWp floating solar pilot project in Albania.

The pilot has an estimated total investment of EUR 2 million and will be placed at the Banja reservoir, where Statkraft is operating its 72 MW Banja hydropower plant.

“Now that all regulatory approvals are in place, we have issued a notice to proceed to Ocean Sun for implementing the first phase of the project. We look forward to start construction by the end of June”, says Head Advisor IP Strategy and Asset Management in Statkraft, Tom Kristian Larsen.

In this first phase, Ocean Sun will deliver a complete floating 0.5 MWp DC system based on their innovative design for floating solar technology. The floating power plant will be constructed in collaboration between Ocean Sun and Statkraft, and is expected to be finalized in Q4 2020.

Subject to the first unit performing in accordance with requirements, Statkraft will proceed with the second phase of the project, which will add additional three floating 0.5 MWp units in 2021, bringing the total solar capacity on the Banja reservoir to 2 MWp.

"Testing new technology for floating solar power panels fits very well with Statkraft’s strategy to grow the company’s renewable energy generation from hydro, wind and solar. If the technology is proven successful and the potential for cost-competitiveness can be achieved, a wider application of floating solar may take place also in other Statkraft locations," Statkraft said.

"Ocean Sun is very pleased to start construction for Statkraft. The project represents the first sizable installation in the south of Europe and a milestone in our pursuit of clean and affordable energy from floating solar power globally”, says CEO of Ocean Sun, Børge Bjørneklett.

AlbaniaEuroperenewable energy generation
Email

Related News

Sediment samples from the bottom of the sea come inside a transparent plastic tube. The scientists are removing the sediments from the tube using a holder to access the sediment at different depths inside the tube (pictured: Mahboubeh Rahmati Abkenar, post doc and Sina Shahabi Ghahfarokhi, Ph.D. student). © Marcelo Ketzer

Linnaeus University: Seabed Pollution Helps Measure Effects of Climate Change

In a research project titled “Accumulation of metals in Baltic Sea sediment: significance for environmental surveillance and action initiatives…

© 3plusx/AdobeStock

Freight Planning… What About Offshore Wind…?

At the end of 2019 – December 27, to be exact – the US Department of Transportation, Office of the Secretary – filed a request…

Credit: DNV GL

VIDEO: Drone Inspects FPSO Tank. It Could Soon Do It On Its Own

Autonomous drones could soon be used for tank inspections on offshore installations, with data immediately analyzed by AI.

Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris

One-on-One with Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris

In the May 2020 edition Marine Technology Reporter explored business and tech trends in the defense sector in our “Defense…

Image Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 to Cut 3000 Jobs, Reduce Vessel Fleet

Offshore installation and construction specialist Subsea 7 will cut 3000 jobs by 2021, and reduce its active vessel fleet…

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has unveiled a new SG 14-222 DD offshore Direct Drive wind turbine with 14-megawatt (MW)…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

JW Fishers Mfg.

In 1971 JW Fishers began manufacturing underwater metal detectors for recreational scuba divers. The company quickly gained recognition for making rugged, reliable instruments that were easy to operate. Demand for their products grew and commercial diving companies…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Supervisory Marine Transportation Specialist

● U.S. Coast Guard (CG-122)

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news