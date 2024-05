Norwegian Seismic Firm to Collect OBN Data in North America

TGS has secured an ocean bottom node (OBN) data acquisition contract in North America.

This six-month-plus contract, granted by a returning client whose name was not disclosed, reinforces TGS' position in the market and underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality seismic data solutions.

The project is expected to enhance the client's seismic data acquisition capabilities, facilitating more informed decision making.

"This initiative demonstrates the vital role that OBN acquisition plays in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in North America and look forward to supporting our client's needs with our advanced data solutions,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.