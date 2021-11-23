Tuesday, November 23, 2021
 
New Wave Media

November 23, 2021

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

A fish-farming superyacht developed by Ocean Ark Tech of Chile (OATECH) and its strategic ally, London-based Ocean Sovereign, is one step closer to delivering fish to market after winning a key approval from marine classification society, RINA.

Registro Italiano Navale (RINA) announced the Approval in Principle (AiP) of the new-concept offshore fish-farming system, Ocean Ark. The vessel delivers a new approach to aquaculture and looks set to disrupt by dramatically improving fish health, crew comfort and the industry’s image.

A key advantage of the new system is its mobility, able to be deployed away from marine heatwaves, algae blooms and storms — aquaculture’s trio of Achilles’ heels — could go a long way in helping to produce higher quality fish and increase world protein production without increasing pressures on wild stocks, coastal habitats or on-land water resources.

“We have applied all our knowledge and experience in the design, engineering and development of this farming Ark Superyacht, including the dynamic and static modelling that test wave resistance," said Rodrigo Sanchez Raccaro, OATECH founder. "The ships offer a solid business plan for fish production. This Superyacht Fish farm was designed to operate offshore, where the best conditions are met for the fish. This technology allows low-density production of healthier, higher-quality fish at lower costs than the offshore, land-based and coastal aquaculture systems now available."

The vessel is a self-propelled, AI-assisted, low-emissions trimaran measuring 170 m long and 64 m wide. AI and self-cleaning fish pens of copper help secure fish health and welfare. While finance is secured for several units, MOU’s to build the Ocean Arks are signed with a range of shipyards that includes China Merchants Industry holdings, Tersan and CIMC Raffles.

“This is an unusual vessel," said Patrizio Di Francesco, RINA Marine Principal Engineer for Northwest Europe. "Its AiP presents a milestone for both the fish farming industry and for the classification of unconventional ships. It is an innovative approach to the sustainable harvesting of fish to help secure food security and sovereignty and one which may revolutionise fish farming for the future."

Related News

The NOC's first Autosub mission in July 1996. Image courtesy National Oceanography Center

NOC Celebrates 25th Anniversary of First AUV Mission

This year, the National Oceanography Center (NOC) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) mission.

Image courtesy RE2 Robotics

RE2 Robotics wins US Navy ROV Manipulation Deal

RE2 Robotics received Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding from the U.S. Navy to develop a system that…

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Ocean Infinity Buys 10 New eWROVs In Saab Seaeye's Largest Ever ROV Order

Saab Seaeaye, a company building underwater remotely operated vehicles, has agreed to sell 10 of its newly launched electric…

Orpheus AUV was one of several technologies tested aboard Okeanos Explorer in 2021 to enable deeper and more comprehensive exploration than previously possible. Credit: Art Howard Photography/GFOE

MTR 100: NOAA ... Working at the Interface of Exploration and Education

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the only federal agency with a program dedicated to exploring the deep ocean…

Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

Tech Files: SmartTouch Helps Detect Oil Pipe Flange Leaks

A breakthrough in leak risk detection at oil pipe flanges comes from research by the University of Houston using a Saab Seaeye…

The PingGuin. Image courtesy EvoLogics

MTR100: EvoLogics in Focus

In its September/October edition, Marine Technology Reporter presented its 16th Annual "MTR100", a focus on 100 leading people…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tsurumi-Seiki Co., Ltd (TSK)

TSK is a leading oceanographic equipment manufacturer. TSK products include a wide range of instrumentation designed specifically to support the study of the water environment. They include expendable probes and probe autolaunchers, water quality monitors, laboratory salinometers…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

E.T.O

● Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Crew Coordinator

● ASM Maritime

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

ETO

● ASM Maritime

Financial Accountants, Senior Accountant/Account Manager, Marketing/Sales/Purchase Managers, Cost Controllers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news