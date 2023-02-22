Wednesday, February 22, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 22, 2023

Ocean Business '23 preps for Southampton, Announces Exhibitor List

Image courtesy Ocean Business

Image courtesy Ocean Business

With two months to go until Ocean Business 2023, more than 300 manufacturers and service providers have booked space at the sold-out show, which runs from April 18-20, 2023, at the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton.

The three-day event is open to all visitors for free by registering online at www.oceanbusiness.com.

This year’s exhibition, covering two halls and including a full program of training and demonstrations on the dockside, on board vessels and in the classroom, promises to attract record crowds from around the world.

Visitors will be able to see the latest developments in transformational ocean technology, from cutting edge ROVs, to next generation sensors, to advances in automation.

Among the highlights, Framework Robotics is launching its new remotely operated vehicle, BUDDY, which can be adjusted to suit any mission, from exploration to surveying, inspection and more.

Leading UK scientific technology company ANB Sensors will present its state-of-the-art pH sensors, which operate to depths of 1,250m in fresh or saltwater environments, are virtually maintenance-free and allow for long-term remote monitoring.

Subsea cable specialist Novacavi, meanwhile, will provide updates on its range of solutions designed to meet the most complex needs of marine and underwater technology – expertise that has seen the company support projects from upgrading the infrastructure of the European 

Multidisciplinary Seafloor and Water Column Observatory, to supplying the INGV National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology with cables deployed at 4,000m to monitor the sea.

UK company RoboSys Automation, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to provide scalable levels of autonomy, will introduce its smart shipping software, Voyager AI, that can transform a new or existing vessel into a fully autonomous USV.

Also taking a stand at Ocean Business is Terradepth, the company spearheading seafloor hydrographic and geophysical survey solutions through unique autonomous underwater vehicle technology. Find out more about Terradepth’s high resolution data collection and its data management and visualisation system, Absolute Ocean.

CLICK HERE To see the full exhibitor list.


Image courtesy Ocean Business

Related News

(Photo: Forum Energy Technologies)

FET to Deliver Four ROVs to DOF Subsea

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) said it has secured an order from DOF Subsea to deliver four of its advanced work-class remotely…

Irpa development illustration - Credit: Equinor

TechnipFMC's Subsea Production System for Equinor's Irpa Project

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Thursday it had won a "significant" contract from Equinor to deliver subsea production…

© Tetiana / Adobe Stock

New Working Group Aims to Unlock Private Sector Ocean Data

A new working group has been formed with the aim to create frameworks and mechanisms that make privately owned ocean science…

Image courtesy Nauticus

Subsea Robotics: Aquanauts, Hydronauts, Roll Out

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics’ first production Aquanauts and Hydronauts will head into the wild and closer to full commercialization this year…

Robert Heron, Product Manager for Verlume's Axonn. Image courtesy Verlume

Subsea Infrastructure Power Looks at Renewables

Using renewable energy to power critical subsea infrastructure needs power management. It’s a capability Verlume will soon…

(Photo: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research)

They Say We Know More About the Moon Than About the Deep Sea. They’re Wrong

We know more about the Moon than the deep sea.This idea has been repeated for decades by scientists and science communicators…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news