Ocean Business '23 preps for Southampton, Announces Exhibitor List

With two months to go until Ocean Business 2023, more than 300 manufacturers and service providers have booked space at the sold-out show, which runs from April 18-20, 2023, at the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton.

The three-day event is open to all visitors for free by registering online at www.oceanbusiness.com.

This year’s exhibition, covering two halls and including a full program of training and demonstrations on the dockside, on board vessels and in the classroom, promises to attract record crowds from around the world.

Visitors will be able to see the latest developments in transformational ocean technology, from cutting edge ROVs, to next generation sensors, to advances in automation.

Among the highlights, Framework Robotics is launching its new remotely operated vehicle, BUDDY, which can be adjusted to suit any mission, from exploration to surveying, inspection and more.

Leading UK scientific technology company ANB Sensors will present its state-of-the-art pH sensors, which operate to depths of 1,250m in fresh or saltwater environments, are virtually maintenance-free and allow for long-term remote monitoring.

Subsea cable specialist Novacavi, meanwhile, will provide updates on its range of solutions designed to meet the most complex needs of marine and underwater technology – expertise that has seen the company support projects from upgrading the infrastructure of the European

Multidisciplinary Seafloor and Water Column Observatory, to supplying the INGV National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology with cables deployed at 4,000m to monitor the sea.

UK company RoboSys Automation, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to provide scalable levels of autonomy, will introduce its smart shipping software, Voyager AI, that can transform a new or existing vessel into a fully autonomous USV.

Also taking a stand at Ocean Business is Terradepth, the company spearheading seafloor hydrographic and geophysical survey solutions through unique autonomous underwater vehicle technology. Find out more about Terradepth’s high resolution data collection and its data management and visualisation system, Absolute Ocean.

CLICK HERE To see the full exhibitor list.



Image courtesy Ocean Business