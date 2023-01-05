Friday, January 6, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 5, 2023

Ocean Business '23 Registration Opens

Image courtesy Ocean Business

Image courtesy Ocean Business

Registration is now open for Ocean Business 2023, a technology and science exhibition for marine industries. The three-day event, which is scheduled to run from April 18-20, 2022, at the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton, is open to all visitors for free by registering online at www.oceanbusiness.com.

With more than 300 manufacturers and service providers already booked for the sold-out exhibition, this year’s Ocean Business promises to attract record crowds from around the world, offering unrivalled networking opportunities.

The Training and Demonstration programme - featuring 130-plus hours of new technologies demonstrated in the dockside waters, onboard vessels and in the classroom - is also now live and can be viewed on the Ocean Business website.

The sessions will allow visitors to see tomorrow’s world today and meet the experts behind cutting-edge technology in an ocean environment.

Highlights include the latest in autonomous vehicle underwater monitoring from EvoLogics; next generation ROVs from international innovators such as Saab Seaeye, Oceanbotics and Deep Trekker; Maritime Robotics’ collision avoidance systems; and ground-breaking advances in AUV technology from Singapore’s BeeX, with a vehicle that can autonomously inspect platform structures using a positioning system from UK company Sonardyne.

Inside the exhibition, visitors will be able to see pioneering developments across the ocean technology sector and find solutions to shape the future of their business.

Key industry players, including Teledyne Marine, Kongsberg Marine, Planet Ocean, and AAE Technologies, among many others, will be out in force this year, showcasing products and services, all with a focus on fast changing technology.

And, for the first time, the world’s only conference dedicated to marine electromagnetics – MARELEC - will run alongside Ocean Business. Delegates will hear from eminent scientists, engineers and academics of the progress made in the past four years in the fields of geophysics, geotechnical engineering, oceanography and naval warfare.

Related News

Illustration Polar POD © N. Gagnon

Polar POD Project Enters Shipyard Construction Phase in France

Ifremer, Jean-Louis Etienne and the entire Polar POD team announced its construction by the Piriou shipyards in association with 3C Metal…

RRS Sir David Attenborough (Photo: British Antarctic Survey)

Babcock Wins £45 Million Contract to Maintain UK Research Vessels

The U.K. has awarded Babcock International’s Rosyth shipyard a £45 million (approx. US$56.6 million) contract to maintain…

Emily Narrow, mission videographer, enjoys the sunset over the Pacific Ocean from the back deck of NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer during the NOAA Ocean Exploration mission: Discovering the Deep: Exploring Remote Pacific Marine Protected Areas in 2017. Credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration

US, Australia Team Ink Pact to Explore, Map the Pacific Ocean

NOAA and two of Australia's leading science agencies announced a formal agreement to work together to advance Pacific Ocean exploration and mapping…

Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot on ship - ©Armach Robotics

Armach's Hull Service Robot Excels in Over-the-horizon Operation Trials

Armach Robotics said on Tuesday that it had reached a major milestone by operating its hull cleaning robot successfully in…

Figure 3: Image of 7-meter Dory and Anchor Scar taken from HII REMUS with MINSAS 60. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

HII’s New Medium Class UUV sports Kraken SAS

Kraken Robotics said its AquaPix Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar (MINSAS) System has been selected as the standard payload…

Swooping in a constant figure of eight motion accelerates the kite through the water considerably faster than the actual flow speed and generates electricity several hundred times greater than from a stationary turbine. Photo courtesy Minesto

"Go Fly a Kite": Falcon ROV Flies Kites Underwater to Create Power

Flying kites underwater to generate electricity is an innovative renewable energy concept being installed in the Faroe Islands…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Racing to the Bottom: Seabed Warfare Brings Threats, Opportunities

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news