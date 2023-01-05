Ocean Business '23 Registration Opens

Registration is now open for Ocean Business 2023, a technology and science exhibition for marine industries. The three-day event, which is scheduled to run from April 18-20, 2022, at the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton, is open to all visitors for free by registering online at www.oceanbusiness.com.

With more than 300 manufacturers and service providers already booked for the sold-out exhibition, this year’s Ocean Business promises to attract record crowds from around the world, offering unrivalled networking opportunities.

The Training and Demonstration programme - featuring 130-plus hours of new technologies demonstrated in the dockside waters, onboard vessels and in the classroom - is also now live and can be viewed on the Ocean Business website.

The sessions will allow visitors to see tomorrow’s world today and meet the experts behind cutting-edge technology in an ocean environment.

Highlights include the latest in autonomous vehicle underwater monitoring from EvoLogics; next generation ROVs from international innovators such as Saab Seaeye, Oceanbotics and Deep Trekker; Maritime Robotics’ collision avoidance systems; and ground-breaking advances in AUV technology from Singapore’s BeeX, with a vehicle that can autonomously inspect platform structures using a positioning system from UK company Sonardyne.

Inside the exhibition, visitors will be able to see pioneering developments across the ocean technology sector and find solutions to shape the future of their business.

Key industry players, including Teledyne Marine, Kongsberg Marine, Planet Ocean, and AAE Technologies, among many others, will be out in force this year, showcasing products and services, all with a focus on fast changing technology.

And, for the first time, the world’s only conference dedicated to marine electromagnetics – MARELEC - will run alongside Ocean Business. Delegates will hear from eminent scientists, engineers and academics of the progress made in the past four years in the fields of geophysics, geotechnical engineering, oceanography and naval warfare.