Ocean Infinity Mobilizes Normand Frontier

Subsea technology and data company Ocean Infinity announced the launch of its third vessel, Normand Frontier. The vessel has now been mobilized, having been signed on a three-year year charter with the Norwegian ship owner Solstad Offshore, in December 2018.

The Normand Frontier is a modern, fuel-efficient, multipurpose vessel capable of both supporting autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and unmanned surface vehicle (USV) operations, as well as deepwater search and recovery services. The mobilization of this third vessel adds to Ocean Infinity’s current fleet consisting of the Seabed Constructor and MV Island Pride, and will allow Ocean Infinity to serve its clients on a global basis across each of the world’s major oceans, the company said.

Ocean Infinity now operates three permanently mobilized subsea vessels each equipped with five AUVs, three USVs, two remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV), full ocean depth hull mounted multi-beam echo-sounder, deepwater 45-metric-tons fiber rope winch and construction class crane.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said, “This is another landmark moment for Ocean Infinity and an important step in consolidating our position as the industry leader in subsea technology and data. Driven by demand from clients wishing to move away from legacy technologies the mobilization of a third vessel allows us to service our clients globally across a range of sectors and materially improves the bandwidth of our offering.”