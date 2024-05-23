 
New Wave Media

May 23, 2024

Ocean Infinity and Cyan Renewables Team Up for Asia-Pacific’s Offshore Wind

(Credit: Cyan Renewables)

(Credit: Cyan Renewables)

Ocean Infinity and Cyan Renewables have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the provision of offshore geophysical and geotechnical surveys, as well as Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) inspections and consultancy services for offshore wind projects across the Asia-Pacific region.

Ocean Infinity, a pioneering marine robotics company, has developed a range of technologies to transform operations at sea.

By partnering with Cyan Renewables, Asia's leading offshore wind vessel operator, whose mission is to bolster the offshore wind sector's expansion and support the industry’s transition from blue to green, both companies aim to provide comprehensive marine information services for offshore renewables projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

With Cyan Renewables' extensive local networks across Asia, Ocean Infinity's technology-enabled lean-crewed marine data services can be widely adopted to accelerate the expansion of the offshore wind industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

 “Teaming up with Cyan Renewables means we can turbocharge our efforts in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing our cutting-edge marine tech to the forefront of offshore wind projects. It's all about pushing boundaries by bringing in new tech and leaving a lasting impact with better results for end clients,” said Maxime Even, Commercial Director at Ocean Infinity.

 “We are thrilled to be partnering with Ocean Infinity in Asia Pacific. Remote technology will transform operations at sea and play a key role in the shipping industry’s path towards net zero. Through this partnership, we hope to continue contributing to the development of offshore wind as well as zero-emission shipping in the region,” added Lee Keng Lin, CEO at Cyan Renewables.

Related News

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

(Credit: TenneT)

Hollandse Kust West Beta Export Cables to Come Ashore Next Week

The first export cable for the Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind farm will come ashore next week as the work progresses…

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Inks Deals for Three HVDC Offshore Wind Substations with Hitachi Energy and Aibel

German energy giant RWE has signed framework agreements with Hitachi Energy and Aibel for the joint supply of three high…

(Credit: Green Rebel)

TGS Launches Multi-Client Wind and Metocean Surveys Off Germany

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has started its latest multi-client wind measurement campaign using two LiDAR buoys offshore Germany…

(Credit: Balmoral Comtec)

Balmoral Comtec Gets Hornsea 3 Cable Protection Job

UK-based offshore energy supply chain company Balmoral Comtec has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from for Ørsted…

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Wraps Up Subsea Cables Installation at French Floating Wind Pilot

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea, in partnership with Prysmian Powerlink, has completed the cable installation, burial…

Featured Companies

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Podcast: Deep Dive with Rhonda Moniz
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Maintenance Planner

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news