Ocean Infinity and Cyan Renewables Team Up for Asia-Pacific’s Offshore Wind

Ocean Infinity and Cyan Renewables have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the provision of offshore geophysical and geotechnical surveys, as well as Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) inspections and consultancy services for offshore wind projects across the Asia-Pacific region.

Ocean Infinity, a pioneering marine robotics company, has developed a range of technologies to transform operations at sea.

By partnering with Cyan Renewables, Asia's leading offshore wind vessel operator, whose mission is to bolster the offshore wind sector's expansion and support the industry’s transition from blue to green, both companies aim to provide comprehensive marine information services for offshore renewables projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

With Cyan Renewables' extensive local networks across Asia, Ocean Infinity's technology-enabled lean-crewed marine data services can be widely adopted to accelerate the expansion of the offshore wind industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Teaming up with Cyan Renewables means we can turbocharge our efforts in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing our cutting-edge marine tech to the forefront of offshore wind projects. It's all about pushing boundaries by bringing in new tech and leaving a lasting impact with better results for end clients,” said Maxime Even, Commercial Director at Ocean Infinity.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ocean Infinity in Asia Pacific. Remote technology will transform operations at sea and play a key role in the shipping industry’s path towards net zero. Through this partnership, we hope to continue contributing to the development of offshore wind as well as zero-emission shipping in the region,” added Lee Keng Lin, CEO at Cyan Renewables.