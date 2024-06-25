Ocean Installer Scoops Major Subsea Contract for Equinor’s Troll Gas Field

Ocean Installer has secured the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) scope from Equinor and its partners for the second stage of the Troll Phase 3 gas development offshore Norway.

This SURF EPCI contract, worth over $95 million (NOK 1 billion), includes a substantial fabrication scope and offshore work over three years, with the first campaign beginning in 2025.

The contract award follows the decision from Equinor and the Troll partners to invest just over $1.13 billion (NOK 12 billion) to further develop the gas infrastructure in the Troll West gas prospect.

Troll partnership includes Equinor as operator (30.58%), Petoro 56%, AS Norske Shell 8.10%, TotalEnergies EP Norge 3.69%, and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia 1.62%.

Ocean Installer has also secured a separate contract for replacing a 4 km 10-inch flexible flowline at the Troll B field in 2025.

Stage 2 of the Troll Phase 3 project includes eight new wells from two new templates with subsea controls extended from existing templates. A new 36-inch gas flowline will be laid as a tie-back to the Troll A platform, and the project will also perform modification work on Troll A.

The EPCI contract for Ocean Installer covers fabrication and installation of four large pipeline termination structures for the 36-inch gas flowline, five 20-inch spools, subsea pig launcher and receiver (PLR), 6km of 4.5-inch MEG Line and protection covers.

The work also covers installation of the subsea production system and umbilicals from OneSubsea.

Trenching and pre-commissioning is also part of the scope of work. Engineering work has already started from Ocean Installer’s offices in Stavanger and Oslo. The majority of the fabrication will be awarded to Norwegian subcontractors.

“The Troll Phase 3 – Stage 2 project is a perfect match with our capabilities, and we are excited to deliver this project in close collaboration with Equinor and our locally based fabrication partners. This award shows that our clients continue to rely on us for large, complex and production critical projects. Moreover, the Troll B Flowline Replacement award demonstrates the range of projects we can help our clients with – from big EPCIs to smaller transport and installation projects,” said Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer’s CEO.

Plateau production of Troll gas field currently stands at 129 million standard cubic metres of gas per day, following upgrades at the Kollsnes processing plant. Production from the new Troll wells will amount to about 20 million standard cubic metres of gas per day.

The new infrastructure will accelerate production from the reservoir equivalent to about 55 billion standard cubic metres of gas. At its peak, the annual contribution from the new development will amount to around 7 billion standard cubic metres of gas.