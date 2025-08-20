Thursday, August 21, 2025
 
New Wave Media

August 20, 2025

Ocean Networks Selects Prysmian, International Telecom for Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link (HIFL)

© Ocean Networks

© Ocean Networks

Ocean Networks, Inc., a telecom development and service company, announced the selection of cable solutions provider Prysmian and submarine cable engineering and installation specialist International Telecom Inc. (IT) for the Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link (HIFL) project. 

This collaboration marks significant progress in the development of Hawaiʻi’s open-access, carrier-neutral inter-island fiber infrastructure, designed to dramatically improve and expand high-speed broadband internet throughout the state.

The HIFL project, a key component of the State of Hawaiʻi’s "Connect Kākou" broadband initiative, aims to deliver robust and resilient digital connectivity across the Hawaiian Islands. Under the agreement, Prysmian will supply approximately 740 kilometers of state-of-the-art submarine cable, while IT will provide essential engineering and installation services for the HIFL system.

Ocean Networks is responsible for the overall supply, construction, operations, and maintenance of the HIFL system, reinforcing its commitment to creating an advanced and equitable digital landscape for the state of Hawaiʻi.

Related News

Source: Blueye Robotics

Blueye Robotics to Deliver ROVs to the Netherlands Royal Navy

Blueye Robotics, together with local partner RVI Tools, has secured a major international contract to supply underwater remotely…

Source: Saab

Saab Acquires Swedish Pressure Vessel Company

Saab has become the new owner of Deform AB in Degerfors, Sweden.Deform is a forming company with four main business areas: pressure vessels…

Pictured from left to right: Adrian Maharaj (Pioneer Consulting's shipboard representative) and Sarah Kathrein (CTC Project Manager) aboard the marine route survey vessel for the FISH West and FISH South submarine cable systems at the start of the survey in May 2025. © Cordova Telecom Cooperative, Inc.

Pioneer Consulting Completes Submarine Cable Marine Route Surveys in Alaska

Pioneer Consulting, a full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announced…

Copyright Agustin/AdobeStock

Jellyfish Swarm Shutters French Nuke Plant

Four reactors at France's Gravelines nuclear power plant were shut down late Sunday due to a swarm of jellyfish in the cooling systems…

A hadal-class ocean lander, designed and built by the Universidad de Concepción (UdeC), Centro de Instrumentación Oceanográfica, is seen during buoyancy testing on the RV Kay-Kay in Dichato Bay, 38 kilometers north of the city of Concepción, in central Chile. The proximity and challenge of the Atacama Trench relentlessly draw UdeC engineers and scientists. Their ocean lander can downcast as a CTD-O in descent, remain in situ for extended periods on the trench floor, then upcast as a CTD-O/Rosett

Lander Lab: Chilean Ocean Lander Data Acquisition and Control System

IntroductionThere are enormous technological challenges in accessing and sampling hadal depths, but the recent surge in the…

Deployable from the dry deck shelter of a submarine, Snakehead provides guidance and control, navigation, situational awareness, propulsion, maneuvering and sensors in support of the intelligence preparation of the operational environment mission. Credit: Richard Allen/US Navy/NUWCD Newport

Supersize It: The U.S. Navy Is Seeking an Ultra-Large AUV

In late May of this year, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) issued a broad agency announcement (BAA) seeking the rapid design…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Finance and Administrative Specialist

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news