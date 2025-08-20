Ocean Networks Selects Prysmian, International Telecom for Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link (HIFL)

Ocean Networks, Inc., a telecom development and service company, announced the selection of cable solutions provider Prysmian and submarine cable engineering and installation specialist International Telecom Inc. (IT) for the Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link (HIFL) project.

This collaboration marks significant progress in the development of Hawaiʻi’s open-access, carrier-neutral inter-island fiber infrastructure, designed to dramatically improve and expand high-speed broadband internet throughout the state.

The HIFL project, a key component of the State of Hawaiʻi’s "Connect Kākou" broadband initiative, aims to deliver robust and resilient digital connectivity across the Hawaiian Islands. Under the agreement, Prysmian will supply approximately 740 kilometers of state-of-the-art submarine cable, while IT will provide essential engineering and installation services for the HIFL system.

Ocean Networks is responsible for the overall supply, construction, operations, and maintenance of the HIFL system, reinforcing its commitment to creating an advanced and equitable digital landscape for the state of Hawaiʻi.