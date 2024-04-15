Ocean Observation with IOOS

In this episode of Deep Dive, we talk with the Integrated Ocean Observing System's Executive Director and the Directors of two IOOS Reginal Associations. Listen in and learn what IOOS and its eleven RAs do and why they are integral to data collection in our oceans.

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.