 
New Wave Media

April 15, 2024

Ocean Observation with IOOS

In this episode of Deep Dive, we talk with the Integrated Ocean Observing System's Executive Director and the Directors of two IOOS Reginal Associations. Listen in and learn what IOOS and its eleven RAs do and why they are integral to data collection in our oceans.



Earth’s North Sea coastline, including the Stacks of Duncansby in Caithness. (© George / Adobe Stock)

Why There May Be Oceans Inside Dwarf Planets Beyond Pluto

Earth was long thought to be the only planet in our Solar System with an ocean, but it is beginning to look as though there…

Frank Koopman (Photo: NextGeo)

NextGeo Taps Frank Koopman as Offshore Wind Strategy Director

Marine geosciences and offshore construction support services company NextGeo has appointed Frank Koopman as Offshore Wind…

(Photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering Demos AUV for US Navy and Defense Innovation Unit

Oceaneering International, Inc. said its Subsea Robotics segment recently completed a one-week autonomous underwater vehicle…

© Chris / Adobe Stock

Undersea Cables: The Unseen Backbone of the Global Internet

Have you ever wondered how an email sent from New York arrives in Sydney in mere seconds, or how you can video chat with…

Akram Ali, MER-Subsea, and Richard Dowdeswell, GeoAcoustics (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustics Scoops First Major Order for Newly-Launched Sub-Bottom Profiler

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has secured a major order from MER-Subsea for its next-generation…

Flexible pipelines coils being loaded in England (Credit: Enauta)

Final Subsea System Components for Atlanta FPSO En Route to Brazil

The final pieces of subsea system equipment that will support the production from Enauta’s floating production storage and…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
