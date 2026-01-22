Polar Research Vessel Gets Nav System Refit

Anschütz completed refit of Integrated Navigation System for RRS Sir David Attenborough

Since entering service in 2021, the polar research vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough has been equipped with navigation systems from Anschütz. As part of a recent refit, Anschütz has now supplied the vessel with a new, state-of-the-art SYNAPSIS NX Integrated Navigation System (INS), along with upgrades to the radar systems. The new technology enhances the stability and performance of the bridge system, supporting safe navigation even under the most challenging polar conditions.

Built by British shipyard Cammell Laird, the RRS Sir David Attenborough is among the world’s most advanced polar research vessels. Measuring 129 metres in length, the vessel operates in Antarctica under the stringent requirements of Polar Code ice class 4 and the LR NAV1 IBS notation.

Following the initial delivery of navigation systems in 2017, Anschütz has now completed a comprehensive refit of both the radar systems and the INS. This included the installation of the latest generation of compact marine computers and software upgrades. Five multifunctional workstations were equipped with the newest edition of the SYNAPSIS software, offering improved user-friendliness and enhanced system stability.

The updated software provides the bridge with improved situational awareness and an expanded set of navigation tools, presented via modern, intuitive user interfaces. Advanced features for route planning, voyage management and positioning are available via the ECDIS, supporting safe and efficient navigation.

SYNAPSIS NX is type-approved in accordance with the Performance Standards MSC.252(83) and IEC 61924-2 for INS. It meets current regulatory requirements and complies with demanding class notations. Based entirely on LAN architecture, SYNAPSIS enables full control of all functions from any workstation. The multifunctional system ensures a consistent user experience with harmonised data, alerts and terminology—reducing distractions and supporting clear situational awareness. The INS integrates radar systems, precision autopilots and a redundant gyro compass system.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough is owned by the Natural Environment Research Council and operated by the British Antarctic Survey for both scientific research and logistical support.





Image copyright Jenna Plank – BAS