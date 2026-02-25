Teledyne Marine RESON Celebrates 50 Years

Teledyne Marine’s RESON brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary in February. The milestone will be marked with new product unveilings and a special reception at Oceanology International (Oi26) on March 10 where customers, partners and show attendees are invited to join the celebration.

Founded in Denmark in 1976, RESON has spent five decades at the forefront of underwater acoustics. Serving the hydrographic, offshore, dredging, defense, and marine research sectors, RESON has delivered more than 20,000 echosounders for seabed mapping, subsea situational awareness, mine countermeasures, and ocean research and monitoring. Its products are engineered for integration across autonomous platforms, as well as larger survey and naval vessels.

A notable moment in RESON’s technological journey was its role in commercializing modern sonar technology, making multibeam sonar systems more compact, practical and accessible to surveyors worldwide. RESON also set early benchmarks in data quality through the adoption of advanced signal-processing techniques to enhance detection capability, maximize data accuracy and elevate seabed imaging clarity. RESON hydrophones are used in demanding commercial and defense applications, with many units still in active service more than three decades after installation.

A hallmark of RESON is its fully integrated headquarters in Denmark, where research and development, production, software development and service are all housed under one roof. This structure provides continuity, craftsmanship, and technical depth, supported by a highly experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for decades.

Since becoming part of Teledyne Technologies in 2013, RESON has expanded its offering with advanced processing solutions, new sonar models and integrated navigation systems. Several new RESON products will debut at Oi26, with full details revealed exclusively at the show.

Teledyne RESON will host its 50th Anniversary Reception at stand F100 at Oceanology International, ExCel London on March 10 at 3:00 pm. The celebration will include new product launches and opportunities for customers, partners and industry colleagues to meet the RESON team.

To extend the celebration beyond Oi26, RESON has also launched the 2026 RESON Bucket Hat Challenge, inviting participants to photograph themselves and their RESON bucket hat in interesting locations, mirroring RESON’s legacy of mapping the world beneath the surface. Monthly winners will receive special anniversary prizes.