Wednesday, January 21, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 21, 2026

NOAA Accelerates Permitting Timeline for Deep Seabed Mining Applications

© Adobe Stock/Velizar Gordeev

© Adobe Stock/Velizar Gordeev

NOAA announced revisions to the regulations for exploration licenses and commercial recovery permit applications under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA), an anticipated milestone in NOAA’s effort to streamline the deep seabed mining permitting framework. 

The revisions establish a consolidated DSHMRA exploration license and commercial recovery permit application process, which is effective on the date of publication. This final rule follows the July 7, 2025, proposed rule and a public hearing process. NOAA made clarifying changes to the regulatory text in response to comments received; however, these changes did not alter the purpose or the scope of the proposed rule.

“Deep seabed mining is key to unlocking a domestic source of critical minerals for the United States,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. "This consolidation modernizes the law and supports the America First agenda by enabling U.S. companies to access these resources more quickly, strengthening our nation’s economic resilience and advancing the discovery and use of critical seafloor minerals."

Since the passage of DSHMRA by Congress in 1980, U.S. citizens have been required to follow a two-step, sequential process in which applicants must first obtain an exploration license to undertake deep seabed mining exploration activities and separately apply for a recovery permit from NOAA before conducting commercial recovery activities in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Under the final rule published in the Federal Register, an eligible applicant may either use: 

1. The current two-step sequential process where an applicant first applies for and obtains an exploration license and then applies for the commercial recovery permit; or 

2. The new consolidated application process where an eligible applicant applies for and obtains the exploration license and commercial recovery permit at the same time. 

The consolidated application process is a key accomplishment in the implementation of President Trump’s April 24, 2025, Executive Order, Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources. DSHMRA charges the NOAA Administrator with the responsibility for issuing deep seabed mining licenses and permits. 

Additional information about the application process is available on NOAA’s National Ocean Service website.

Related News

Source: Recfishwest

Recfishwest and Woodside Collaborate on Artificial Reef

Recfishwest and Woodside Energy have installed the Dampier Artificial Reef – a new, purpose-built artificial reef designed…

Credit: Weber Shandwick/Nippon Foundation

Deep Ocean Landers Help Scientists Explore Dark Oxygen Mystery

Two world-first landers that can withstand 1,200 times the pressure on earth’s surface will help answer one of the ocean’s…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Inks Final Contracts for Two HVDC Power Links in Scotland

Danish power cable maker NKT has signed final contracts with SSEN Transmission for two high-voltage direct current (HVDC)…

Source: URV

Pendulum System Extracts Energy from Ocean Currents

Researcher Francisco Huera at Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) in Spain has designed a device that harnesses the energy…

A graphic representing the U.S. Coast Guard’s new Office of Rapid Response and Prototyping (CG-RAPTOR), launched to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative technology for enhanced maritime operations. CG-RAPTOR supports Force Design 2028, driving rapid solutions to empower Coast Guard personnel and strengthen mission success. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy graphic)

U.S. Coast Guard Launches RAPTOR to Identify Maritime Defense Solutions

The U.S. Coast Guard has unveiled a rapid-response approach that identifies, prototypes and delivers breakthrough technologies…

Image courtesy Seaspan

U.S. Icebreaker Build Plan Moves Forward at Warp Speed

The quest to rebuild the U.S. iceabreaking fleet continues to move at lightening speed, with Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan)…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Deep Dive Podcast
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news