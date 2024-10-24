Thursday, October 24, 2024
 
Open Ocean Robotics Gets $2M Boost to Scale Up Commercial Ops

Canada-based maritime robotics and AI company Open Ocean Robotics has closed an investment round, securing $2 million to scale up its commercial ocean monitoring operations.

The round was co-led by Antares Ventures, a Singapore-based deep-tech venture fund focused on sustainability challenges in Southeast Asia, and Spring Impact Capital, a Canadian impact venture fund, with participation from Katapult Ocean, Alacrity Canada, DTN Ventures, individual investors, and PacifiCan.

The funds will support product and technological advancements, geographic expansion into Southeast Asia, and scaling manufacturing of its uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).

Open Ocean Robotics provides ocean monitoring solutions that are solar-powered, which enables its USVs to operate at sea for months at a time, collecting data with a suite of sensors without producing GHG emissions, noise pollution, or risking oil spills.

“With this funding, we will expand our ability to help maritime companies and agencies achieve safe and secure ocean monitoring through real-time data provided by our USVs and AI systems,” said Julie Angus, CEO and co-founder of Open Ocean Robotics.

