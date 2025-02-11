Tuesday, February 11, 2025
 
Next Ocean Scoops Investment to Scale Up Vessel Motion Radar Tech

(Credit: Next Ocean)

Next Ocean, a Dutch developer of Vessel Motion Radar systems for offshore wind and oil and gas industries, has secured seed investment from Arches Capital to drive its business expansion.

This funding will accelerate Next Ocean’s growth, enabling the company to scale production, expand into new markets, and further develop its predictive radar technology.

Over the past years, Next Ocean has delivered numerous Vessel Motion Radar systems to offshore wind and oil and gas companies.

The technology provides real-time insights into wave-induced vessel motions, enabling operators to anticipate conditions up to three minutes ahead. This precision allows for safer and more efficient offshore operations, minimizing operational risks and maximizing uptime, even in rough weather.

With this investment, Next Ocean said it will enhance its commercial reach and solidify its leadership in maritime safety technology.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Next Ocean, reinforcing our long-term commitment to the offshore industries. We are confident that Arches Capital will be a key partner in further establishing our market position.

“By accelerating our growth, we can bring our potentially life-saving technology to operators worldwide and strengthen the relationships we’ve built with our existing clients. Together, we can drive safer and more efficient maritime operations,” said Karel Roozen, CEO of Next Ocean.

