Film-Ocean Takes a Third SMD ROV

Film-Ocean expands its work-class ROV fleet with the purchase of a third hydraulic ROV from SMD.

The company has also entered into a support agreement for services and spares.

Film-Ocean will take delivery of the ultra-compact Atom hydraulic vehicle (HV) this summer, where it will commence operations on a wide range of projects.

“Having collaborated with SMD for over five years, we are pleased to incorporate a third SMD ROV into our fleet," said Scott Jenney, CEO, Film-Ocean. “We are seeing a huge increase in demand for ROV services, and this latest investment enables us to continue delivering high-class assets to our clients. We expect demand to continue to grow in the coming years and we are working closely with SMD to incorporate the additional capabilities of its EV range into our fleet of vehicles.

SMD’s Atom HV has been engineered with flexibility in mind. Constructed from the latest Curvetech components, its modular design enables vehicle configuration to be optimised for the job at hand, with a lightweight aluminium chassis ensuring tight control is maintained in high currents. Able to divert up to 100 per cent of its power from propulsion to tooling, the Atom HV can operate powerful tools typically reserved for larger vehicles.