Ocean Workers Must Be Recognized as Frontline Group in the Climate Crisis

© Lloyd’s Register Foundation

A global safety charity is calling for ocean workers to be recognized as a frontline group when it comes to the impacts of climate change.

According to Lloyd’s Register Foundation’s latest World Risk Poll Focus On report, Risk perceptions and experiences of ocean workers, ocean workers are among one of the most vulnerable demographics in the face of climate change, with 80% of them saying they are worried about being seriously harmed by severe weather.

The report is based on new analysis of data from the 2024 World Risk Poll, powered by Gallup, which surveyed 147,000 people across 142 countries.

When asked what the greatest source of risk to their safety in daily life is, ocean workers were almost three times as likely to name climate change as workers across other industries (17%, compared to 6%).

Lloyd’s Register Foundation also found that ocean workers have experienced more harm from severe weather than any other group of workers. One third (33%) of ocean workers reported having personally experienced serious harm from severe weather in the last two years, compared to 20% of other workers. These statistics reflect the fact that, unlike many in the general workforce, ocean workers face direct exposure to the increasing intensity of severe weather events, from storms to unpredictable ocean conditions.

The report further highlights ocean workers as an already vulnerable demographic, and found they have the highest personal experience of workplace harm compared with other sectors. A quarter (25%) of ocean workers reported experiencing harm from their work in the past two years, compared to 18% of other workers.

Worryingly, despite high rates of harm, too few ocean workers have received occupational safety and health (OSH) training. Over two thirds (68%) of ocean workers said they never have, while only a quarter (25%) have received recent training (in the last two years).

With evidence that ocean workers face the most harm from climate change and do not have sufficient OSH training, the Foundation is calling for ocean workers to be acknowledged as frontline workers when it comes to climate change.

