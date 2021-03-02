 
New Wave Media

March 2, 2021

Oceaneering Wins Integrated Rig Services Deal in Gulf of Mexico

Credit: Oceaneering

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering's Subsea Robotics (SSR) and Offshore Projects Group (OPG) have been awarded an integrated rig services contract covering the Murphy Oil-operated Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai fields in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The work scope includes the provision of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) with collocated ROV tooling and technicians, remote positioning and metrology survey resources, and installation and workover control system (IWOCS) equipment and technicians. Work is scheduled to begin in early 2021 and carry into 2022.    

Earl Childress, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The operator’s decision to contract our robotics and IWOCS services is a positive and anticipated response to our realigned segments, which allows us to deliver the integrated processes and products that enable consistent and efficient work scopes.”  

Oceaneering did not share the financial details.

The contract with Murphy Oil follows the recently awarded contract for Oceaneering’s Manufactured Products segment to supply 2-inch M5 connectors and chemical throttle valves for the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai tieback project. This contract was awarded by TechnipFMC.

The Samurai and Khaleesi/Mormont fields will be tied back to the King’s Quay semi-submersible production unit, 280 kilometers (175 miles) south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The platform, designed to process up to 80 thousand barrels of oil per day and up to 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, is under construction in South Korea - was 77% complete, and is expected to receive first oil in 2022.


Related News

File Photo: Rovco

Rovco in Management Shift as CEO Set to Lead New Robotics firm Vaarst

Rovco, a UK-based provider of ROV services to the offshore energy industry, on Thursday said its CEO would lead a new start-up technology company…

Magseis Fairfield's ZXPLR Node - Credit: Magseis Fairfield

More GoM Work for Magseis Fairfield

Oslo-listed Magseis Fairfield on Friday said it had won a deep-water 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) monitor survey contract in…

Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav was used on a SEA-KIT X class for DASA demonstration project. Photo from Sonardyne.

Autonomous Navigation – with or without GNSS

Use of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) as operational tools in their own right is gaining increasing traction. From harbour…

Credit: 3Dent

Ocean Power Technologies Buys Offshore Engineering firm 3Dent

U.S. based ocean energy technology developer Ocean Power Technologies has acquired 3Dent Technology, an offshore energy engineering…

Credit; EMEC

Mocean to Test Blue X Wave Energy Converter at EMEC

Scotland-based wave energy technology company developer Mocean Energy is gearing up to deploy its scale prototype, Blue X…

A Polarcus seismic vessel - Credit: Eburlid/Wikimedia - CC BY-SA 3.0

Seismic Surveyor Polarcus Sees Shares Nosedive as it Defaults on Debt Payment

Oslo-listed seismic surveyor Polarcus has defaulted on its bank loans and bonds, it said on Tuesday, sending the company's…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydroid, Inc., a Kongsberg Maritime Company

Historically, the sheer magnitude of the ocean has made comprehensive exploration unfeasible. Hydroid is changing that with its full-picture REMUS AUVs. These unmanned underwater robots offer a flexible alternative to surface vessels. They can glide along the surface…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news