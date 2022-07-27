 
New Wave Media

July 27, 2022

Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Contract Offshore Brazil

(Photo: Oceaneering)

(Photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering International on Wednesday announced its Subsea Robotics segment has been awarded a service contract supporting Petrobras projects off the coast of Brazil. The contract is for four years plus options to extend.

The Houston-based engineering and services firm said it will provide survey and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services for AKOFS Offshore’s subsea equipment support vessel (SESV) Aker Wayfarer. The scope of work includes the provision of two Millennium Plus work class ROVs, complete specialized tooling packages for each ROV, ROV personnel for simultaneous operations and survey equipment and personnel. 

Tiago Crespo, Oceaneering's Director for Subsea Robotics Brazil and Rest of Americas, said, “We are delighted to work with AKOFS to support Petrobras’s offshore activities. With AKOFS, this will be the first time we will be providing survey services for Petrobras on an SESV.”

In addition to this latest service contract, Oceaneering has been awarded work on 11 rigs offshore Brazil over the past 12 months, the company said.

Related News

Credit: Bombora

Bombora Making Progress with 'World’s Most Powerful' Wave Energy Converter

Bombora Wave Power said this week it was entering the final test and assembly phase of the 1.5MW Pembrokeshire Demonstration Project…

Credit: TechnipEnergies

Technip Energies, X1 Wind, Partners to Deliver Important Floating Wind Project

The European Commission has chosen Technip Energies, X1 Wind, and a consortium of ten international entities, to deliver the NextFloat project…

Credit: Mocean Energy

Mocean Energy Starts Tank Testing Models for 250kW Wave Energy Machine

Mocean Energy has started tank testing models of its 250kW Blue Horizon wave energy machine as part of the EU-funded EuropeWave…

© vichie81 / Adobe Stock

Deepsea Technologies Acquires AF Global UK

Houston-based Deepsea Technologies, Inc. (DTI) on Tuesday announced it has acquire a 100% share AF Global UK Ltd. (AFGUK)…

Credit: RWE

RWE Brings Online Its First Floating Solar Plant

RWE has commissioned its first floating photovoltaic (PV) project. The project consists of around 13,400 solar panels that…

Credit: Forum Energy Technologies

Sea Trials Complete for FET Submarine Rescue Vehicle

Subsea vehicle maker Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has completed sea trials for its submarine rescue vehicle (SRV) ahead…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R-Systems Ltd.

R-Systems is Estonian software developer, processing spatial data since 1989. Since year 2000, Hydrographical Database Web System (HIS) has been developed in close cooperation with Estonian Maritime Administration. HIS enables spatial management of hydrographical survey data and fairsheet withdrawal.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine Welder

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news