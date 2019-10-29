Oceanology Celebrates “50”

Gregory R. Trauthwein has covered the global maritime market for more than 25...

In March 2020 the Oceanology International exhibition will celebrate its 50th Anniversary, and Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) has been commissioned to publish the official “Oceanology 50th Anniversary Edition” which will be distributed as a special editorial supplement with the March 2020 edition at the Oceanology International 2020 Exhibition in London.

As part of this project, we are inviting industry participation.