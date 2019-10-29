 
Oceanology Celebrates “50”

In March 2020 the Oceanology International exhibition will celebrate its 50th Anniversary, and Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) has been commissioned to publish the official “Oceanology 50th Anniversary Edition” which will be distributed as a special editorial supplement with the March 2020 edition at the Oceanology International 2020 Exhibition in London.

As part of this project, we are inviting industry participation.

  1. Executive Insights: If you have participated in past Oceanology International events and would like to share your thoughts on the value of the event to the industry as a whole, we welcome your comments. To participate, please send to trauthwein@marinelink.com
    o Your photograph today and/or from past events, 300 dpi/.jpg or better
    o Your name, title and company affiliation.
    o The Year of your FIRST Oceanology International participation
    o Words: Up to 100 words describing the value of the event.
    o Deadline January 11, 2020.
  2. Photographs from past events: If you have a photo or two to share of yourself, your booth, your technology from past Oceanology International exhibitions, please send them and include: The Year of the Photo/Event, a shot caption describing the Technology/People pictured, a photo credit.
  3. Exhibitors at Oi 2020 can provide an overview of the technology they plan to introduce/discuss at the London event. Each entry should be sent to trauthwein@marinelink.com and include:
    o Up to 250 words
    o One image, 300 dpi/.jpg or better
    o Deadline January 11, 2020.

    For more information on participating in Oceanology International, visit: https://www.oceanologyinternational.com/

