Oceanology International London 2020 Postponed

As trade exhibitions and conferences globally continue to cancel or reschedule due to the COVID-19 fears, the Oceanology International 2020 exhibition scheduled for March 17-19. 2020 at ExCel London has been postponed until December 1-3, 2020, as announced by Reed Exhibitions today.

Speaking about the announcement, Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director at Reed Exhibitions, said: “The health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors and staff is of course our number one priority. We have been closely monitoring the situation and the notices issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as Public Health England and the authorities in London. We have also been in regular dialogue with many exhibitors, visitors and conference speakers to understand their views and to ensure we make the best decision – in such challenging circumstances – for the ocean communities we serve.

“Whilst it is hugely disappointing to postpone the event, and not a decision we have taken lightly, we believe it is the best course of action for all involved, given the ongoing developments and concerns related to COVID-19.

“We trust that postponing the show will enable us to ensure we deliver the true value of this world-leading event later in the year. We will be working closely with all our global customers and partners over the coming weeks and look forward to returning to the Excel in December.

“We fully understand and appreciate the level of planning that is required to participate in an event like ours, and would like to thank our exhibitors, partners, suppliers and visitors for their continued support during this challenging time.”



