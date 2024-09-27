Oceans 2024: A Subsea Technology Showcase
- Imagenex, with the DT360xi, a 360 degree multi beam profiler designed for large pipe and tunnel surveys. Photo Celia Konowe
- EcoMarine, battling biofouling on vessels with the new EcoMarine OmniBot ROV. Photo Celia Konowe
- MacArtney, with a new hybrid connector. Photo Celia Konowe
- My Gear Tag, collecting fishery data and recovering lost items underwater. Photo Celia Konowe
- OLSPS Marine, with apps to collect data on fisheries and other marine activity. Photo Celia Konowe
- Pinpoint Earth, tracking and monitoring fishing vessels globally. Photo Celia Konowe
- Axys, collecting wave and current data with the TRIAXYS buoy. Photo Celia Konowe
- Voltai, harvesting energy from motion, like waves, with 100x energy density compared to traditional turbines. Photo Celia Konowe
- Voyis, with underwater laser scanners and imaging payloads. Photo Celia Konowe
The 2024 Oceans Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia provided a unique glance into the newest innovations in the maritime sector.
The industry continues to be proactive in sustainable and environmentally friendly technology, seeking to produce renewable energy, make maritime activities more efficient, and gather data to better assess, navigate, and predict the changing climate. Notable companies from the week to keep an eye on include:
- My Gear Tag, collecting fishery data and recovering lost items underwater
- MacArtney, with a new hybrid connector
- Pinpoint Earth, tracking and monitoring fishing vessels globally
- OLSPS Marine, with apps to collect data on fisheries and other marine activity
- Teledyne Marine, with the Workhorse Proteus that collects current and wave data, measurements of flow, transport, and discharge, in oceans, estuaries, and rivers
- Axys, collecting wave and current data with the TRIAXYS buoy
- Imagenex, with the DT360xi, a 360 degree multi beam profiler designed for large pipe and tunnel surveys
- Voyis, with underwater laser scanners and imaging payloads
- EcoMarine, battling biofouling on vessels with the new EcoMarine OmniBot ROV
- Voltai, harvesting energy from motion, like waves, with 100x energy density compared to traditional turbines.
Companies were present from across the globe, but there was a notable presence of Canadian and specifically Atlantic-based companies, seeking to further connections and find new opportunities.
- CLICK HERE to read a special supplement eMagazine covering the people and technologies coming out of Newfoundland & Labrador
As the maritime technology industry grows across the Atlantic provinces (New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador), there are innovative and cutting-edge solutions in continuous development. Collaborations fostered by groups like COVE and local universities provide unique resources and testing capabilities.
With recent, new, and soon-to-be-unveiled maritime solutions, the Oceans Conference was an excellent space to foster collaboration, connections, and innovation. The Conference will reconvene in 2025 in both Chicago and Brest, France.