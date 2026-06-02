 
New Wave Media

June 2, 2026

OceanSight Expands Global Dealer Network with Six New Regional Partners

© OceanSight

© OceanSight

OceanSight announced the expansion of its global dealer network with the appointment of six new regional channel partners for Ocean Floor Geophysics (OFG), an OceanSight company.

The expansion reflects Oceansight's focus on helping its portfolio of companies strengthen market reach, expand customer access, and accelerate growth through enhanced sales resources and global channel development.

OceanSight, launched in 2026, is building a scalable ocean technology organization bringing together specialized marine technology companies including Ocean Floor Geophysics, Neptune Sonar, and Sound Metrics to accelerate innovation, market reach, and customer impact across the blue economy.

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all channel model, OceanSight is developing its global sales network based on the unique requirements of their brands, enabling each organization to identify the strongest regional partners for their unique applications and operating environments.

OceanSight OFG provides one of the industry's only magnetometer and electric-field measurement solutions designed for direct integration with autonomous and remotely operated marine platforms, eliminating the need for traditional vehicle-towed systems.

OFG's patented self-compensating magnetometer, gradiometer, and electric field sensing technologies support subsea survey, cable and pipeline mapping, UXO and MCM operations, offshore construction, environmental assessment, seafloor minerals, and defense applications across global offshore and marine markets.

Newly appointed channel partners for OFG include:

  • ﻿﻿Codevintec — Italy & Greece
  • ﻿﻿NOR Group - Norway
  • ﻿﻿OCEANTECH - Korea
  • ﻿﻿Samhitha Marine — India
  • ﻿﻿SES (Survey Equipment Services) - United States
  • ﻿﻿SubTop- France & Francophone Africa

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