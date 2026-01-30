 
New Wave Media

January 30, 2026

Coda Octopus Introduces ECHOSCOPE PIPE NANO Gen Series

© Coda Octopus

© Coda Octopus

Coda Octopus has introduced Echoscope PIPE NANO Gen Series, the AI-ready, ultra-compact family of real-time 3D volumetric imaging and perception sonars—purpose-built for underwater vehicles and robotic systems. The Nano Gen Series sonars are a shade bigger than smartphones.

To further accelerate program adoption and integration, Coda Octopus has also introduced 4G USE Headless, their robotic integration software platform. With cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and embedded ARM systems, it provides a real-time API and high-performance headless operation for rapid deployment across virtually any subsea vehicle.

NANO Gen Series is available globally for evaluation and production programs. Coda Octopus will also be exhibiting the NANO at Navy Leaders’ Navy Tech and Seabed Defense Event, February 3-5, 2026, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Related News

The TrustLink Coax connector is a compact, pressure‑rated solution that simplifies subsea integration and reduces system complexity. Delivered as a fully terminated MacArtney assembly, ensuring quality control and deployment-ready reliability. © MacArtney

New TrustLinkTM Coax Connector Engineered for Secure Connectivity Solutions

High-integrity signal transmission is mission-critical in subsea operations, whether for HD video, radar, or telemetry. MacArtney’s…

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri Launches Italian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanographic Ship

Fincantieri has launched Italian Navy’s newly built hydro-oceanographic ship (N.I.O.M.) Quirinale at its integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso…

Source: CSignum

CSignum Launches Through-Ice Wireless Monitoring System

CSignum has launched its through-ice wireless monitoring technology with the patented EM-2Q electromagnetic field signalling…

© SUBCO

SUBCO Announces APX East Australia to US Express Hypercable

SUBCO announced its latest submarine cable project, APX East, a new express hypercable between Australia and the United States…

© FarSounder

FarSounder Awarded Manufacturing Innovation Voucher to Advance AI‑Based Sonar Capabilities

FarSounder, a leader in 3D Forward Looking Sonar technology, has been awarded a Manufacturing Innovation Voucher by the Rhode…

(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a new contract with existing customer Ocean Infinity…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Deep Dive Podcast
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news