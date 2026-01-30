Coda Octopus Introduces ECHOSCOPE PIPE NANO Gen Series

Coda Octopus has introduced Echoscope PIPE NANO Gen Series, the AI-ready, ultra-compact family of real-time 3D volumetric imaging and perception sonars—purpose-built for underwater vehicles and robotic systems. The Nano Gen Series sonars are a shade bigger than smartphones.

To further accelerate program adoption and integration, Coda Octopus has also introduced 4G USE Headless, their robotic integration software platform. With cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and embedded ARM systems, it provides a real-time API and high-performance headless operation for rapid deployment across virtually any subsea vehicle.

NANO Gen Series is available globally for evaluation and production programs. Coda Octopus will also be exhibiting the NANO at Navy Leaders’ Navy Tech and Seabed Defense Event, February 3-5, 2026, in Gothenburg, Sweden.