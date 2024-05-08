 
May 8, 2024

Odfjell Technology Boosts Asia Pacific Presence with New Contracts in Malaysia

(Credit: Odfjell Technology)

(Credit: Odfjell Technology)

Odfjell Technology, an integrated supplier of well services technology and engineering solutions, has been awarded three well services contracts in Malaysia, increasing its market share in the Asia Pacific region.

The company has won two contracts in the region to deliver wellbore clean up equipment and services to operators.

Odfjell Technology will provide its DrillRdillo tool, which is said to increase well productivity, improve integrity and reduce operational costs.

The company will also provide its Advanced Jetting Tool and Riser Combi Tool, as well as scrapers, brushes, magnets, filter equipment, weight set circulating tools, weight set swivels and circulating tools as part of both wellbore clean up contracts.

Odfjell Technology has also won a contract for the provision of tubular running services to an operator, in which the company’s Casing Running Tool (CRTi) and Flush Mounted Spider (FMS) will deliver enhanced efficiency and safety to the customer’s drilling program.

A range of slips, elevators, torque turn monitoring systems and rotary tables will also be provided within this scope of work.

All three contracts will be serviced by Odfjell Technology’s facilities in Malaysia.

“Asia Pacific is a key growth market for Odfjell Technology. With these three contracts, we are building on our track record of delivering our suite of technology, equipment and services to our customers, resulting in the highest standards of well integrity and intervention,” said Gary Marshall, Area Manager Asia Pacific at Odfjell Technology.

