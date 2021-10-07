 
New Wave Media

October 7, 2021

Aker Offshore Wind Plans to Deploy Scotland’s First Offshore Wind Underwater Substation

Credit; Aker Offshore Wind

Credit; Aker Offshore Wind

Norway-based firm Aker Offshore Wind plans to utilize Scotland’s first offshore wind underwater substation as part of its bids for major offshore wind farms.

"The multi-million subsea innovation would be developed, manufactured, and supplied in Scotland by Aker Solutions and provide major export opportunities for Scottish businesses," Aker Offshore Wind said.

Substations – which help move the energy created by wind turbines into homes and businesses – are traditionally installed above sea level but moving them down to the seabed brings several reliability and cost benefits, the company said.

For example, Aker Offshore Wind said, the seawater can be used as a natural cooling system, while reliability is increased through stable temperatures, fewer components, and no rotating parts. In addition, operational costs can decrease by less maintenance and reduced material use. the company added.

The project would be delivered as a part of the ScotWind licensing process, for which Aker Offshore Wind has teamed up with Ocean Winds to submit a series of floating bids which could deliver up to 6,000MW of energy in the Outer Moray Firth. OW and AOW would use steel-based semi-submersible floaters called ‘Windfloat’, developed by Principle Power Inc (PPI), which is majority-owned by AOW and OW.

"It would be by far the UK’s biggest wind energy development and power millions of homes with renewable energy," the company added.

Aker Solutions, a sister company of Aker Offshore Wind and a key supplier to UK wind projects, is a frontrunner in developing subsea substations and related power system designs. The company would support the delivery of substations from its Aberdeen facilities.Credit: Aker Offshore Wind

Sian Lloyd-Rees, managing director of Aker Offshore Wind UK, said: "This is a world-leading innovation that would be developed, manufactured and supplied in Scotland. Both the Aker group and Ocean Winds have the necessary heritage and experience to deliver this at scale. We know the benefit is there – it will revolutionize how energy is produced and present Scotland with the opportunity to export genuinely innovative technology to the rest of the world. “This technology would be supported by tens of millions of investment and work would start next year.

“It’s a proven technology that we are now using to ramp up the role of renewables in Scotland. Our vision is for the UK to become a global leader in floating offshore wind, contributing to our net zero mission with green energy at scale. Through innovation, we have the opportunity to implement new technology in the ScotWind leasing round, making Scotland and the UK a global leader in subsea solutions for floating offshore wind and exporting the technology around the world.”

Dan Finch, managing director of Ocean Winds UK, said: "Ocean Winds has worked at the cutting edge of technological innovation to deliver world-leading reductions in the cost of offshore wind energy generation at our Moray East project with innovations from foundation construction to turbine interconnection. 

“The development of subsea substations is another major step forward in terms of using world-leading energy technology from our partners, Aker.
“It will enable the construction of wind farms in areas of the seabed which are too deep for fixed substation foundations, therefore facilitating access to cost-effective sites worldwide, even in very deep waters.  

“By including this proposal in our Scotwind bid, we can position Scotland at the front of the world’s offshore wind market, with a new, innovative technology, offering the economic opportunities associated with a new product with global demand prospects. Our two groups bring together the considerable experience of working in the North Sea environment and delivering and operating offshore wind generation, giving us an unrivaled heritage from which to deliver innovation such as this at commercial scale.”

Related News

“Autonomous operations will be mainstream. I doubt there are many that question that. The challenge, especially for a startup innovation company like ours, is time.” Michael Johnson, Founder and CEO, Sea Machines

Michael Johnson, Sea Machines: MTR's #3 Ocean Influencer

Sea Machines’ leaderships in the maritime autonomy space lands Michael Johnson, Founder and CEO, as MTR’s #3 Ocean Influencer…

NOAA and Saildrone Inc. are piloting five specially designed saildrones in the Atlantic Ocean to gather data around the clock to help understand the physical processes of hurricanes. Photo courtesy Saildrone

World First: Saildrone Captures Video from inside a Cat 4 Hurricane

Saildrone Inc. and NOAA have released the first video footage gathered by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) from inside a…

Image courtesy Curtin Institute for Computation (CIC)

Technology: Automated Fish Counting System from CIC

Researchers from the Curtin Institute for Computation (CIC) will use the latest in data science to develop an automated fish…

Credit: Royal IHC

Royal IHC's Hi-Traq Mk 1 Trenching Vehicle Wraps First GoM Campaign

Dutch company Royal IHC has via its Offshore Energy Division delivered a Hi-Traq Mk 1 multi-purpose trenching vehicle to…

Illustration - Credit: MHI Vestas

Prysmian, Asso.subsea to Deliver Export Cable for French Floating Wind Farm

Italy-based subsea cable maker Prysmian Group together with subsea installation firm Asso.subsea, has signed a contract with RTE…

Expro Completes P&A Work for Petronas in Mauritania

Oilfield services firm Expro has completed an integrated Plug and Abandonment (P&A) contract for Petronas in Mauritania.The…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Editorial

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Lead Generation

● Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

MARINE OPERATIONS MANAGER

● Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University ● Palisades, NY, United States

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news