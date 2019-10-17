 
October 17, 2019

Offshore Wind & Politics: Elizabeth Warren

US Senator Elizabeth Warren. Credit: US Senate website.

Offshore wind is hot, and so too is the race to win the Democratic presidential candidate nomination for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In its October 2019 edition of Marine Technology Reporter, government reporter Tom Ewing takes a closer look at each of the Dem candidates to give insight and overview on their policies and their potential impact on the offshore wind industry.

Ten candidates in ten days: Today we take a closer look at Elizabeth Warren.

Opening statement:
“The science is clear. The world’s leading experts have long known that climate change is caused by human beings, it is here, and it is accelerating.”

Warren presents a veritable library of energy and climate issues and ideas.

Central focus: a 10-year plan to achieve 100% clean energy by decarbonizing electricity, vehicles and buildings.  She proposes:

• A “Green Apollo” plan – investing $400 billion in 10 years in R&D.  Outcomes would be linked to her –

• “Green Manufacturing” plan, a 10-year, $1.5 trillion investment in American-made energy products.

• A goal to generate 10% of US electricity from renewable sources offshore or on public lands.

• Prioritizing leasing and development in designated areas.

• Prohibiting all new fossil fuel leases on public lands, including offshore drilling.


