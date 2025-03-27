HSM Offshore Rolls Out Substation for Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

The HSI joint venture, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv, has successfully moved the Jasmund Offshore Substation (OSS) topside and lifted the transformers for 50Hertz at HSM Offshore Energy’s Stormpolder yard in the Netherlands.

Once operational, the Jasmund substation will have a planned capacity of 300 MW, supplying enough green energy to power approximately 260,000 households.

It will serve as a crucial connection point between the Windanker wind farm, located northeast of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea, and the electricity grid.

Jasmund marks the seventh offshore substation in the Baltic Sea with 50Hertz involvement. The HSI-consortium is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of both the substation and its supporting jacket.

The Jasmund OSS topside measures 48 by 33 by 17,5 meters and weighs around 4,500 metric tonnes (MT).

“HSM Offshore Energy is proud to contribute to the expansion of offshore wind infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. The successful rollout of the Jasmund OSS topside is the first in a set of total three platforms and supporting jackets and the first in the successful collaboration within the HSI Joint Venture.

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable offshore substations that facilitate the energy transition and bring sustainable power to hundreds of thousands of households,” said Hans Leerdam, Commercial Director of HSM Offshore Energy.

“This milestone showcases the strength of our collaboration with HSM Offshore Energy and Iv, as we work together to deliver three offshore substations for 50Hertz. Meanwhile, at the Smulders yard in Vlissingen, we are making excellent progress on the Jasmund jacket fabrication, ensuring that everything is on track for a smooth load-out this summer,” said Wim Vaes, Commercial Director of Smulders.