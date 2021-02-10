 
New Wave Media

February 10, 2021

Offshore Services Firm OceanPact Completes $227 Million IPO

Brazil maritime services provider OceanPact Servicos Maritimos has concluded a 1.22 billion reais ($226.51 million) initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

OceanPact priced the offer at 11.15 reais per share, at the bottom limit of the indicative range of up to 13.85 reais per share.

The company raised 920 million reais in the offering, aimed at expanding its fleet of boats and buying other equipment, while shareholders sold about 300 million reais in shares.


($1 = 5.3860 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Chris Reese)

Related News

© chrisrt / Adobe Stock

$2.6 Million Awarded to Advance US Offshore Wind Innovation

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC)has made available $2.6 million for a group of projects…

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

DNV GL Gives Nod for Heerema's Silent Offshore Installation Concepts

Heerema Marine Contractors' concepts for the silent installation of offshore facilities' foundations have received a Statement…

(Photo: Allseas)

Allseas' Subsea Mining Ship Project is Moving Forward

Swiss-based Allseas has awarded Dutch subsea technology company Seatools the contract for the delivery of the complete electrical…

Credit: pixone3d/AdobeStock

Survey: UK Subsea Industry Shows Signs of Optimism

Subsea industry supply chain companies in the UK are looking a bit more optimistic, with an improved outlook, less redundancies…

© Ranimiro / Adobe Stock

Ocean 100: Profits from World's Seas Dominated by 100 Companies

Just 100 companies account for most of the profits from the world’s seas, researchers said on Wednesday, calling on them…

An offshore platform in Norway - Credit:Jone Gundersen/AdobeStock

Norway Eyes Sea Change in Deep Dive for Metals Instead of Oil

Norway's oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world's wealthiest countries but its dreams for deep-sea discovery…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VEMCO

VEMCO is the world leader in the design and manufacture of underwater acoustic telemetry monitoring and tracking systems used by researchers worldwide for behaviour, migration and positioning studies of aquatic animals in fresh and saltwater environments.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news