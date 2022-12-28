Wednesday, December 28, 2022
 
New Wave Media

December 28, 2022

DEME Offshore Taps Tekmar for Dogger Bank C Cable Protection Systems

Credit:Matvejs/AdobeStock

Credit:Matvejs/AdobeStock

Tekmar Group will supply Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK, under a contract with offshore installation firm DEME Offshore.

This follows the existing contract with EPCI contractor DEME Offshore to supply 380 CPS to protect subsea array cables on Dogger Bank A and B project phases. 

Under the scope of the Dogger Bank C phase, the company will design, manufacture, and supply a further 172 CPS.

"The combined contract value across the Dogger Bank Wind Farm represents Tekmar's largest CPS supply contract to date," the company said without providing the exact contract value.

All systems will be manufactured at Tekmar's facility in the North East of England which is located less than 50km from Dogger Bank's export cable landfall site in Teesside. The first systems for the Dogger Bank C phase of the project are expected to be delivered in Q3 2024, with production continuing into 2025.

The Dogger Bank offshore wind project, owned by Equinor, SSE Renewables, and Vårgrønn, is a 3.6 GW offshore wind farm developed in three 1.2 GW phases 130 kilometers off the North East coast of England.

Once fully operational, it is set to become the world's largest offshore wind farm, capable of generating enough renewable energy to power six million UK homes.


Related News

Illustration Polar POD © N. Gagnon

Polar POD Project Enters Shipyard Construction Phase in France

Ifremer, Jean-Louis Etienne and the entire Polar POD team announced its construction by the Piriou shipyards in association with 3C Metal…

Image from Yves Ponçon, Bioglider project coordinator.

New Tech Frontiers for Ocean Gliders

Expanding the amount of work that gliders can do was a key topic at this year’s Marine Autonomous Technology Showcase.Building…

Credit; Argeo (file image)

Norwegian Subsea Firm Gets $2M Loan

The Norwegian autonomous underwater vehicle provider Argeo has been granted a loan of NOK 20 million (~$2 million) from Innovation…

©Cadeler

Kongsberg Maritime to Deliver Tech & Equipment for Cadeler's Second WTFIV

Norwegian maritime technology and equipment specialist Kongsberg Maritime AS will provide technology and engineering for…

©Crown Estate Scotland

UK: ORE Catapult, NZTC Team Up to Help Power Oil & Gas Platforms with Floating Wind

The UK-based Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and the Net Zero Technology Centre said Thursday they'd examine potential…

STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo from STL

A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind

With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news