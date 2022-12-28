DEME Offshore Taps Tekmar for Dogger Bank C Cable Protection Systems

Tekmar Group will supply Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK, under a contract with offshore installation firm DEME Offshore.

This follows the existing contract with EPCI contractor DEME Offshore to supply 380 CPS to protect subsea array cables on Dogger Bank A and B project phases.

Under the scope of the Dogger Bank C phase, the company will design, manufacture, and supply a further 172 CPS.

"The combined contract value across the Dogger Bank Wind Farm represents Tekmar's largest CPS supply contract to date," the company said without providing the exact contract value.

All systems will be manufactured at Tekmar's facility in the North East of England which is located less than 50km from Dogger Bank's export cable landfall site in Teesside. The first systems for the Dogger Bank C phase of the project are expected to be delivered in Q3 2024, with production continuing into 2025.

The Dogger Bank offshore wind project, owned by Equinor, SSE Renewables, and Vårgrønn, is a 3.6 GW offshore wind farm developed in three 1.2 GW phases 130 kilometers off the North East coast of England.

Once fully operational, it is set to become the world's largest offshore wind farm, capable of generating enough renewable energy to power six million UK homes.



