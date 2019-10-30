 
October 30, 2019

#Oi2020 History

While today’s technologically advanced robotics systems continue to dominate the industry, the offshore petroleum industry, coupled with the scientific needs for manned subsea diving continue to move forward. Therefore, today’s modern atmospheric diving systems provide and enclosure for the operator at one atmospheric pressure—this is “regardless of depth, thereby eliminating the necessity for decompression,” according to the Oil & Gas Historical Society. Currently, a specialized suit designed for these types of subsea dives known as the “Hardsuit 2000” is equipped for these specialized expeditions. Bearing little resemblance to its traditional hard-hat predecessors, the Hardsuit 2000 (developed in 2007) includes 16 rotary joints and two thrusters, According to the Oil & Gas Historical Society, “the suit can operate at depths of up to 2,000 feet and remain for six hours at the bottom with no decompression required.”

 
Marine Technology Reporter has been commissioned to publish the Official “Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition” which will distribute with the MARCH 2020 edition of MTR. For information on advertising in this edition, contact Rob Howard @ howard@marinelink.com, t: +1 561-732-4368; or Mike Kozlowski @ kozlowski@marinelink.com, +1-561-733-2477.
 
