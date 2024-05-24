 
May 24, 2024

OneSubsea Scoops 'Sizeable' Contract for Work at Troll Gas Field in North Sea

The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, has secured a contract from Equinor for work at Troll gas field in the North Sea.

The contract, whose value was not disclosed, is for for Phase 3, Stage 2 of Equinor’s North Sea Troll Project, which is in line for over $1.1 billion infrastructure investment announced by Norway’s energy giant with project partners earlier on May 24, 2024.

To accelerate field delivery of the subsea tieback to existing infrastructure, SLB OneSubsea will leverage configurable solutions compliant with NCS2017+ for standardized subsea production systems for application in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The objective for Troll Phase 3, Stage 2 is to accelerate production from the reservoir equivalent to about 55 billion standard cubic meters of gas.

“We deeply appreciate our long-standing relationship with Equinor, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration on the Troll field. This frame agreement is and has been an important conduit for joint value creation, supporting the transparency, teamwork and collaborative solutions necessary to unlock maximum value from our NCS projects together,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea.

The Troll field is located in the northern part of the North Sea, offshore Norway. The 8-well project, with a tieback to the Troll A Condeep platform, is the latest to be signed under the collaborative frame agreement signed with Equinor in 2017 and further cements SLB OneSubsea’s position as a trusted supplier to Equinor.

The expanded scope includes nine standard NCS2017+ vertical trees including wellheads, tubing hangers, subsea control modules, compact bridge modules with wet gas flow meters, two 4-slot templates, topside controls integration, and two umbilicals.

Post Resume
