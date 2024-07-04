 
New Wave Media

July 4, 2024

SLB OneSubsea Gets TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Deepwater Job Off Angola

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to provide subsea production system, including associated equipment and services, for the development of Kaminho project, offshore Angola.

SLB OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, will provide a 13-well subsea production system scope.

The project will be developed by TotalEnergies and its Block 20/11 partners in two phases for the Cameia and Golfinho discoveries.

Together, SLB OneSubsea and TotalEnergies will work to deliver a sustainable project that will improve production in Angola.

During the Kaminho project’s first phase of development for the Cameia field, SLB OneSubsea will collaborate with TotalEnergies to deploy a highly configurable subsea production platform with standardized vertical monobore subsea tree, wellhead, and controls system.

“We are excited for this opportunity to unlock the large potential of the Kaminho project together with TotalEnergies. Our collaborative contract model enables us to leverage both standardization and highly configurable subsea production platforms, creating greater efficiencies and long-term value for this and future projects in Angola and around the world,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea.

The Kaminho project overall will involve more than 10 million man-hours in Angola, mainly with offshore operations and construction at local yards.

SLB OneSubsea will play a significant role in supporting the Kaminho project locally in Angola for offshore operations including assembly, manufacturing of modules, installation, commissioning, and life-of-field services.

First production is targeted for 2028, with an estimated 70,000 barrels of oil per day.

