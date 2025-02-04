Wednesday, February 5, 2025
 
Saab Opens UK Manufacturing Facility

Source: Saab UK

Saab UK has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Fareham, Hampshire.

The facility will be developing, manufacturing and supporting Saab's radar systems and Seaeye underwater robotics portfolio. This includes the 3D multi-mission radar, Giraffe 1X and the all-electric subsea remotely operated vehicle, Seaeye SR20.

The opening marks the conclusion of the investment pledged by Saab in 2023. The site supports up to 400 jobs and provides local opportunities for apprenticeships.

The facility is expected to significantly benefit the UK Ministry of Defence with its support for in-service radars operated by the UK Armed Forces.



