Tuesday, October 10, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 9, 2023

Operators to Inspect Finland-Estonia Gas Pipeline for Possible Leak

Credit: pixone3d/AdobeStock

Credit: pixone3d/AdobeStock

Preparations were underway to inspect a subsea gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia after a sudden drop in pressure was detected, Finnish gas system operator Gasgrid said on Monday.

The Balticconnector link was shut early on Sunday on concerns that gas was leaking from a hole in the 77-kilometre (48 miles) pipeline.

The operator said it could take months or more to repair if a leak is confirmed.

Gasgrid and Estonian partner Elering on Monday were preparing to survey the seabed structure to identify the exact location and cause of the outage but a conclusion could still be days away, a spokesperson for the Finnish company said.

The pipeline between Inkoo in Finland and Paldiski in Estonia crosses the Gulf of Finland, an arm of the Baltic Sea that stretches eastwards into Russian waters and ends at the port of St Petersburg.

In 2022, the larger Nord Stream gas pipelines which cross the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany were damaged by explosions that authorities have said were deliberate acts of sabotage.

The Balticconnector, which can work in either direction, was transporting around 30 gigawatt hours of gas per day from Finland to Estonia at the time of the incident, Gasgrid said.

The pipeline opened in December 2019 to help integrate gas markets in the region, giving Finland and the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania more flexibility of supply.

Finland last year leased a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG), replacing supplies from Russia which were cut in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Situated at Inkoo, the Exemplar FSRU vessel has supplied gas to Estonia via the Balticconnector.

Elering said there was no shortage of gas supply in Estonia as its customers were receiving gas from Latvia.


(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

Related News

Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord Set to Kick Off Cable Installation for Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch offshore installation services company Van Oord is set to start the cable installation works on Iberdrola's Baltic…

Credit: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Completes Decommissioning Project on Dunlin Alpha Platform

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed a decommissioning project on Fairfield Energy’s Dunlin Alpha platform on the UK continental shelf.

King Charles meets members of the Mintlaw Academy ROV team - Credit: GUH

Global Underwater Hub Hosts Royal Visit from King Charles

A UK-based trade body representing companies operating in the UK subsea sector, Global Underwater Hub (GUH), received a visit…

Credit: electriceye/AdobeStock

GUH: Subsea Cable Failures Threatening Offshore Wind Expansion

UK-based trade body Global Underwater Hub (GUH) is working to tackle failures in underwater cables, which, it says, could…

Credit: Matvejs/AdobeStock

CRP Subsea to Supply Cable Protection System for Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a contract by Ørsted to provide NjordGuard, an integrated cable protection system…

Images courtesy of Schmidt Ocean Institute

New Hydrothermal Vent Found Near Galápagos

Scientists on a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition have discovered a new hydrothermal vent field larger than a professional soccer field.

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tech File: HexDefence Scour Protection for Offshore Wind
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news