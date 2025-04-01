 
Orbital Marine Gets LR Certification for O2-X Tidal Energy Turbine

Orbital's O2 tidal turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded an International Electrotechnical Commission for Renewable Energy (IECRE) feasibility statement to Orbital Marine Power for its O2-X tidal energy converter.

The IECRE is a global renewable energy conformity assessment system and a part of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It provides a globally recognized framework for certifying marine energy technologies, ensuring transparency and credibility for investors, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

As an evolution of the company’s existing O2 turbine, currently deployed in the Fall of Warness, Scotland, the O2-X is expected to generate 2.4MW of predictable, renewable energy from tidal flows.

With plans for deployment in the U.K., Canada, and the U.S., Orbital aims to scale up tidal energy as a reliable source of zero-emission power, potentially integrating with offshore operations, coastal infrastructure, and maritime electrification projects.

As the only renewable energy certification body (RECB) with a scope in marine energy, LR has been working closely with Orbital to ensure the O2-X meets required international standards.

This certification process is essential to enable international trade, as global industries and products rely on consensus-based international standards and Conformity Assessment Systems.

The independent assessment of the O2-X was conducted through an intensive ten-day Technology Qualification (TQ) workshop, involving 11 discipline specialists from LR and 22 technical experts representing Orbital.

Based on the IEC TS 62600-4 (the international technical specification for Technology Qualification), the evaluation concluded in Orbital developing a TQ Plan outlining further qualification activities to provide technical assurance concerning the turbine’s reliability, efficiency, and safety.

Following this process, LR issued Orbital an IECRE Feasibility Statement—the first step in the IECRE certification pathway.

“In awarding Orbital with an IECRE Feasibility Statement, we recognize an important milestone in the certification of a pioneering tidal energy technology. Their rigorous engineering approach underscores the UK’s position at the forefront of the marine renewable sector.

“As they progress towards full IECRE certification, LR looks forward to continuing our support for Orbital and the wider integration of tidal energy technology into the power grids they are connected to,” said Winston D’Souza, Global Technical Authority for Offshore Renewables for LR.

“We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in the certification process for our series production model turbine, the O2-X.  We welcome the independent scrutiny as a means to both reduce technical risk and to reinforce our stakeholders’ confidence in our rigorous engineering approach,” added Calum Miller, Engineering Manager – New Turbines for

Post Resume
